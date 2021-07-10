CAMBODIA COVID INSURANCE

REQUIRED TO ENTER CAMBODIA
Updated on April 2nd, 2022

Insurance reccomended to enter Cambodia, but it is NOT required at the moment.

All of the following policies may be used to travel to Cambodia.

30 DAY COVERAGE
Insurance Company NamePackage PriceDays CoveredCoverage Amount
WorldTrips฿1,31230 Days$50K USD
SafetyWing฿1,43230 Days$100K USD
ACS฿2,29130 Days$100K USD

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Cambodia is a Safe and Warm Tourism Destination

The Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia has a great honor and is delighted to inform tourism associations, private sectors, and international travelers that "Cambodia is a Safe and Warm Tourism Destination" and has been reopened for vaccinated travelers without quarantine; in addition, the Royal Government of Cambodia has officially decided to reopen the Visa On Arrival service, waiving the requirement for the Negative 72-hour certificate of COVID-19 PCR Test Result prior to arrival in Cambodia and waiving the requirement for Antigen Rapid Test upon arrival for all fully vaccinated national and international travelers entering Cambodia by air, land and sea started from 17th March 2022. The removal of unnecessary barriers and good management have resulted in an increasing number of domestic and international tourists in the first two months of 2022, and the direct flights to Cambodia has also increased significantly.

The Royal Government of Cambodia, under a wise leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister, has launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign with a great success, and as of 22nd March 2022 achieving up to 92.46% of the total 16 million populations. At the same time, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has issued the "Tourism Safety Measures" along with the strict implementation of the "Safety Rules - 3 DOs and 3 DON'Ts" and "Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)" for business-based and all kinds of tourism services.

The Ministry of Tourism invites all international tourists to visit "Cambodia's Tourism Destinations - Safe and Warm" by participating in the implementation of the "3 Dos and 3 DON'Ts" and urges the tourism associations, private sectors and relevant institutions for a joint promotion of our safe and warm destination, making new tour packages and strengthening strong collaboration and networking with local and international partners to attract more international visitors to "Cambodia - Kingdom of Wonder, Safe and Warmth".

Cambodia Covid Insurance FAQ

What is the minimum period the covid insurance must cover to enter Cambodia?

There is no longer any insurance requirements when travelling to Cambodia.

Do Thai Citizens need Covid-19 insurance to enter Cambodia?

COVID-19 insurance is not required for Cambodiaan citizens.

What is the cheapest COVID-19 insurance for the Cambodia?

Currently the cheapest COVID-19 insurance for travelling to Cambodia is WorldTrips.

Other Covid Insurance Comparisions

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU