CAMBODIA COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

Cambodia is a Safe and Warm Tourism Destination

The Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia has a great honor and is delighted to inform tourism associations, private sectors, and international travelers that "Cambodia is a Safe and Warm Tourism Destination" and has been reopened for vaccinated travelers without quarantine; in addition, the Royal Government of Cambodia has officially decided to reopen the Visa On Arrival service, waiving the requirement for the Negative 72-hour certificate of COVID-19 PCR Test Result prior to arrival in Cambodia and waiving the requirement for Antigen Rapid Test upon arrival for all fully vaccinated national and international travelers entering Cambodia by air, land and sea started from 17th March 2022. The removal of unnecessary barriers and good management have resulted in an increasing number of domestic and international tourists in the first two months of 2022, and the direct flights to Cambodia has also increased significantly.

The Royal Government of Cambodia, under a wise leadership of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister, has launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign with a great success, and as of 22nd March 2022 achieving up to 92.46% of the total 16 million populations. At the same time, the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has issued the "Tourism Safety Measures" along with the strict implementation of the "Safety Rules - 3 DOs and 3 DON'Ts" and "Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)" for business-based and all kinds of tourism services.

The Ministry of Tourism invites all international tourists to visit "Cambodia's Tourism Destinations - Safe and Warm" by participating in the implementation of the "3 Dos and 3 DON'Ts" and urges the tourism associations, private sectors and relevant institutions for a joint promotion of our safe and warm destination, making new tour packages and strengthening strong collaboration and networking with local and international partners to attract more international visitors to "Cambodia - Kingdom of Wonder, Safe and Warmth".