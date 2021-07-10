BRUNEI COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022
Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of 50,000 BND (~37,000 USD).
All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Brunei
|Insurance Company Name
|Package Price
|Days Covered
|Coverage Amount
|WorldTrips
|฿1,312
|30 Days
|$50K USD
|SafetyWing
|฿1,432
|30 Days
|$100K USD
|ACS
|฿2,291
|30 Days
|$100K USD
* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.
For entry into Brunei Darussalam,
- All foreign nationals are not permitted to enter Brunei Darussalam through any points of entry (including for transit purposes) until such a time that will be announced at a later date
- Special considerations are only given to matters that contribute to national interests as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam.
- Matters through Immigration control posts that involve transportation companies bringing goods into Brunei Darussalam such basic requirements including food items, vegetables, fish, medical supplies, among others, are exempted from the approval process at the Department of Immigration and National Registry. At the same time, goods brought into the country must comply with the requirements and legislation under the Department of Royal Customs and Excise as well as other relevant government agencies.
- From 16 March 2020, all citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam are not permitted to leave the country, except in certain situations such as requiring urgent medical treatment, attending court trial, or proceeding with educational sessions overseas, upon approval from the Prime Minister’s Office. Any application to leave the country may be submitted by e-mail to [email protected], with scanned copies of supporting documents.
- From 20 March 2020, all passengers arriving in Brunei Darussalam through any points of entry are required to undergo mandatory selfisolation for 14 days at a government-designated facility immediately upon arrival to the country.
- Self-isolation at private homes are not permitted.
- This include all visitors and foreign workers arriving in the country.
- All foreign nationals including foreign workers arriving in the country are required to bear fully the cost of mandatory selfisolation (including accommodation and meals) and laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2 ($1000 per test).
- Foreign workers must submit special entry application for foreign workers before arriving in Brunei Darussalam.
Brunei Covid Insurance FAQ
Do these policies meet the entry requirements?
Yes, because they are all over 50,000 BND (~37,000 USD) of coverage.
When should the plan insurance start, and end?
The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.
What is the minimum period the covid insurance must cover to enter Brunei?
The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on. However if you have a return flight which is before the end date of the visa you are entering on, then you may use this date as your insurance end date.
Do Thai Citizens need Covid-19 insurance to enter Brunei?
COVID-19 insurance is not required for Bruneian citizens.
What is the cheapest COVID-19 insurance for the Brunei?
Currently the cheapest COVID-19 insurance which meets the entry requirements for the Brunei is WorldTrips
.
