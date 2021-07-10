BRUNEI COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Brunei

Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of 50,000 BND (~37,000 USD).

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Do these policies meet the entry requirements? Yes, because they are all over 50,000 BND (~37,000 USD) of coverage.

When should the plan insurance start, and end? The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.

What is the minimum period the covid insurance must cover to enter Brunei? The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on. However if you have a return flight which is before the end date of the visa you are entering on, then you may use this date as your insurance end date.

Do Thai Citizens need Covid-19 insurance to enter Brunei? COVID-19 insurance is not required for Bruneian citizens.