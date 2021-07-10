MALAYSIA COVID INSURANCE

Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of USD 20,000.

All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Malaysia

30 DAY COVERAGE
Insurance Company NamePackage PriceDays CoveredCoverage Amount
WorldTrips฿1,31230 Days$50K USD
SafetyWing฿1,43230 Days$100K USD
LUMA฿2,00330 Days$20K USD
ACS฿2,29130 Days$100K USD

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Travellers to Malaysia must fulfil the following General Protocols by the Malaysian authorities:

  • Before departure to Malaysia
    • Download and update the MySejahtera app within a week before departing for Malaysia.
    • Complete the pre-departure form via the "Traveller" icon.
      • Travellers with overseas-issued COVID-19 vaccine certificates must verify their digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates on mysafetravel.gov.my
      • Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of USD 20,000.
      • Fully vaccinated travellers will be issued a “Digital Traveller's Card” and it will be reflected on their MySejahtera app.
      • Partially or unvaccinated travellers will be issued a digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and it will be reflected on their MySejahtera app.
      • Travellers who do not have a traveller card display or HSO instructions on MySejahtera app are not allowed to continue their journey.
    • Travellers aged seven (7) years and above must take RT-PCR test two days before departure to Malaysia and upload the results on MySejahtera. Exceptions are given to travellers aged six (6) years and below (based on year of birth).
    • Post COVID-19 patient with infection between 6 to 60 days before departure must undergo a professional RTK-Antigen test 2 days before departure.
  • Within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia:
    • Passengers aged seven (7) years and above are required to take a professionally administered RTK-Antigen test either at a private health facility or clinics approved by MOH's in the within 24 hours.
    • The RTK-Ag test results will be displayed in MySejahtera.

(Note: International passengers transiting in KLIA to Sabah and Sarawak must undergo COVID-19 RTK-Ag test in KLIA.)

Transit

All passengers with confirmed booking to onwards connection are allowed to transit more than 24 hours and must abide by the respective country's entry restrictions.

The latest procedures will supersede the following programme and requirements:

  • The lifting of temporary ban on 18 high-risk countries to Malaysia.
  • The existing requirement to wear the Digital Tracking Device (Digital Tracker).
  • Passengers will no longer need to apply for Home Quarantine Application-HQA.
  • The removal of OSC program.
  • The removal of Langkawi International Tourism Bubble (LITB).
  • The removal of COVID-19 RT-PCR detection test counter by MOH at KLIA.
  • The lifting of the requirement to apply for MyTravelPass.

Exit Requirements

  • Travellers are to refer to destination country travel rules and Official Portal of Immigration Department of Malaysia to understand the specific requirements (such as COVID-19 testing or quarantine measures) as these may differ according to each country's own risk assessments
  • Passengers are advised to download and update their MySejahtera app. Only those with MySJ "low risk" status in the profile will be allowed to continue their journey.
  • Unvaccinated travellers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians.
  • Travellers who have recovered from COVID-19 can travel provided they provide a negative COVID-19 test result.
    (Note: Please refer to respective arrival country's acceptance of Post COVID-19 Passengers.

Malaysia Covid Insurance FAQ

Do these policies meet the entry requirements?

Yes, because they are all over 20,000 USD of coverage.

When should the plan insurance start, and end?

The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.

What is the minimum period the covid insurance must cover to enter Malaysia?

The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on. However if you have a return flight which is before the end date of the visa you are entering on, then you may use this date as your insurance end date.

Do Thai Citizens need Covid-19 insurance to enter Malaysia?

COVID-19 insurance is not required for Malaysian citizens.

What is the cheapest COVID-19 insurance for the Malaysia?

Currently the cheapest COVID-19 insurance which meets the entry requirements for the Malaysia is WorldTrips.

Other Covid Insurance Comparisions

 
