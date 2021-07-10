MALAYSIA COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

Travellers to Malaysia must fulfil the following General Protocols by the Malaysian authorities :

Before departure to Malaysia Download and update the MySejahtera app within a week before departing for Malaysia. Complete the pre-departure form via the "Traveller" icon. Travellers with overseas-issued COVID-19 vaccine certificates must verify their digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates on mysafetravel.gov.my Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of USD 20,000. Fully vaccinated travellers will be issued a “Digital Traveller's Card” and it will be reflected on their MySejahtera app. Partially or unvaccinated travellers will be issued a digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO) and it will be reflected on their MySejahtera app. Travellers who do not have a traveller card display or HSO instructions on MySejahtera app are not allowed to continue their journey. Travellers aged seven (7) years and above must take RT-PCR test two days before departure to Malaysia and upload the results on MySejahtera. Exceptions are given to travellers aged six (6) years and below (based on year of birth). Post COVID-19 patient with infection between 6 to 60 days before departure must undergo a professional RTK-Antigen test 2 days before departure.

Within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia: Passengers aged seven (7) years and above are required to take a professionally administered RTK-Antigen test either at a private health facility or clinics approved by MOH's in the within 24 hours. The RTK-Ag test results will be displayed in MySejahtera.



(Note: International passengers transiting in KLIA to Sabah and Sarawak must undergo COVID-19 RTK-Ag test in KLIA.)

Transit

All passengers with confirmed booking to onwards connection are allowed to transit more than 24 hours and must abide by the respective country's entry restrictions.

The latest procedures will supersede the following programme and requirements:

The lifting of temporary ban on 18 high-risk countries to Malaysia.

The existing requirement to wear the Digital Tracking Device (Digital Tracker).

Passengers will no longer need to apply for Home Quarantine Application-HQA.

The removal of OSC program.

The removal of Langkawi International Tourism Bubble (LITB).

The removal of COVID-19 RT-PCR detection test counter by MOH at KLIA.

The lifting of the requirement to apply for MyTravelPass.

