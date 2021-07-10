INDONESIA COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Indonesia

Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of USD 25,000.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

COVID-19 Handling Task Force on March 8, 2022 issued Circular Number 12 of 2022 on Health Protocols for International Travel during COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Circular comes into force from March 8, 2022 until further notice. With the issuance of this Circular, Circular Number 9 of 2022 on Health Protocols for International Travel During COVID-19 Pandemic is revoked and declared null and void, the Circular reads.

The background of the Circular issuance is the development of COVID-19 situation in several countries in the world and the results of cross-sectoral evaluation. The Circular aims to make adjustment on the control mechanism for international travel. One of the legal bases for this Circular is the decision of the Limited Cabinet Meeting on March 7, 2022.

The Circular aims to implement health protocols for international travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic and to curb an increase in COVID-19 transmission, the Circular reads.

The health protocol provisions stipulated in the Circular are as follows:

1. International travelers may enter the territory of Indonesia through the following entry points:

Airports: Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten; Juanda Airport, East Java; Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali; Hang Nadim Airport and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport, Riau Islands; Sam Ratulangi Airport, North Sulawesi; and Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport, West Nusa Tenggara. Sea Ports: Tanjung Benoa Port, Bali; Batam Port, Tanjung Pinang Port, and Bintan Port, Riau Islands; and Nunukan Port, North Kalimantan. Cross-border posts: Aruk border posts and Entikong border post, West Kalimantan and Motaain border post, East Nusa Tenggara.

2. International travelers are allowed to enter Indonesia by following strict health protocols set by the Government.

3. Foreign Citizens may enter the territory of Indonesia under the following conditions:

Complying with provisions stipulated in Regulation of Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 34 of 2021 on the Granting of Immigration Visas and Stay Permits in the Period of COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery; Complying with the (bilateral) agreement scheme, including the Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA); and/or being granted special consideration/permission by Ministries/Institutions in a written from.

4. The requirements for entering the territory of Indonesia through the entry points are as follows:

international travelers must comply with health protocols issued by the Government; international travelers must show card/certificate for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine received not less than fourteen days before departure with the following conditions: Indonesian citizens who have not received the vaccine must get vaccinated at quarantine facilities or health monitoring facilities upon arrival in Indonesia after the second RT-PCR examination with negative results; foreigners who have not received the vaccine must get vaccinated at quarantine facilities or health monitoring facilities upon arrival in Indonesia after the second RT-PCR examination with negative results, with the following conditions: being aged between 12 and 17; holders of diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits; and/or holders of limited stay permit card (KITAS) and permanent residence permit card (KITAP). foreigners who are already in Indonesia and intend to travel, both domestically and internationally, must get vaccinated through a program or mutual cooperation scheme in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations; the card/certificate of the COVID-19 second dose vaccine should be in English and in the language of the country of origin; the requirement for showing COVID-19 card/certificate as referred to in the letter b does not apply for: foreigners holding diplomatic visas and service visas related to official/state visits of foreign officials at the ministerial level and above and foreigners who enter Indonesia under the TCA scheme, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity while still complying with strict health protocols; foreigners who have not got vaccinated and intend to carry out a domestic travel as a transit for international flights, as long as they do not leave the airport area during transit before the international flights, under the following requirements: having a permit issued by the local Port Health Authority (KKP) to carry out domestic travel as a transit for flights to areas outside the territory of Indonesia; and showing a flight ticket to regions outside Indonesia for direct transit from the city of departure to the international airport in the territory of Indonesia with the final point of arrival in another country. international travelers under 18 years old; and international travelers with special health conditions or comorbid diseases that prevent them to get vaccinated, with the requirement that they attach a doctor's certificate from the Government hospital of the country of origin stating that the person concerned has not and/or cannot receive COVID-19 vaccine. international travelers must show a negative result of RT-PCR test in the country/region of origin, with the test taken within a maximum period of 2 days before departure. The result must be shown at the time of the health examination or be attached in the e-HAC; international travelers must show proof of payment for booking quarantine facilities or health monitoring facilities from providers, in the event that international travelers undergo centralized quarantine and health monitoring at their own expense; international travelers must undergo RT-PCR retests as well as quarantine or centralized health monitoring upon arrival, under the following conditions; undergo quarantine for 7 days for international travelers who have received the first dose of vaccine; undergo health monitoring for 1 day for international travelers who have received the second or third dose of vaccine; or for international travelers under 18 years of age or under 18 years of age and requiring special protection, the duration of quarantine or health monitoring must follow the provisions imposed on their parents or caregivers/travel companions. provisions on quarantine and health monitoring as referred to in letter f must be carried out under the following conditions: Indonesian citizens, namely Indonesian migrant workers; students who have completed their studies abroad; the Government employees returning from official trips overseas; or Indonesian representatives in international competitions or festivals must undergo quarantine or centralized health monitoring at the expense of the Government in accordance with the Decree of Head of COVID-19 Handling Task Force on Quarantine Facilities and Mandatory RT-PCR for Indonesian Citizens Traveling Overseas; Indonesian citizens not included in the criteria as referred to in number i must undergo quarantine or health monitoring at quarantine facilities or centralized health monitoring facilities at their own expense; and foreign international travelers, namely foreign diplomats other than the head of the foreign representative and the family of the head of the foreign representative must undergo quarantine or health monitoring in quarantine facilities or centralized health monitoring facilities at their own expense. quarantine facilities or health monitoring facilities must obtain a recommendation from COVID-19 Handling Task Force, comply with terms and conditions set by the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) for cleanliness, health, safety, and environmental sustainability (CHSE), obtain COVID-19 health protocol certificate issued by Ministry in charge of health affairs for facilities located in Jakarta and its surrounding areas, or COVID-19 health protocol certificate issued by provincial office in charge of health affairs in the regions; in the event that the RT-PCR retest as referred to in letter f shows a positive result, the follow-up measures will be carried out under the following conditions: in the event that the traveler shows no symptoms or shows mild symptoms, the isolation or treatment must be carried out in isolation facilities at hotels or centralized isolation facilities determined by the Government; or in the event that the traveler shows moderate or severe symptoms, and/or with uncontrolled comorbidities, the isolation or treatment must be carried out at COVID-19 referral hospitals; and the cost of isolation/treatment for foreigners is borne by the traveler, while the cost for Indonesian citizens is borne by the Government. in the event that the foreign international traveler cannot afford to pay for quarantine or health monitoring and/or treatment in hospitals, the sponsors or Ministries/Agencies/State-Owned enterprises which provide recommendation for the entry permit for the foreign traveler must be held responsible; international travelers must carry out the second RT-PCR test: on the 6th day of quarantine, for international travelers undergoing a quarantine with a duration of 7 days; or on the 3rd day upon arrival in the territory of Indonesia, for international travelers undergoing health monitoring with a duration of 1 day. in the event that the second RT-PCR test as referred to in letter k shows a negative result, Indonesian citizens/foreign international travelers are allowed to continue their journey and are encouraged to carry out independent health monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms for fourteen days and comply with health protocols; in the event that the RT-PCR retest as referred to in letter k shows a positive result, the follow-up measures will be carried out with the following provisions: in the event that the traveler shows no symptoms or shows mild symptoms, isolation or treatment must be carried out in isolation facilities at hotels or centralized isolation facilities determined by the Government; or in the event that the traveler shows moderate or severe symptoms, and/or with uncontrolled comorbidities, the isolation or treatment must be carried out at COVID-19 referral hospitals; and the cost of isolation/treatment for foreigners is borne by the traveler, while the cost of isolation/treatment for Indonesian citizen is borne by the Government. the travelers may submit a written request for another RT-PCR test after undergoing the RT-PCR test as referred to in letter f and letter k, with the cost of the test being borne by the traveler; the RT-PCR test as referred to in letter n is carried out simultaneously by the Port Health Authority (KKP) in two laboratories designated for comparison examination of S-Gene Target Failure (SGTF) and comparative examination of RT-PCR results, namely Health Research and Development Agency (Balitbangkes), Cipto Mangunkusumo Central General Hospital (RSCM), Gatot Soebroto Army Central Hospital (RSPAD), Bhayangkara Raden Said Sukanto Hospital (Polri Hospital) or other Government laboratories (Environmental Health Engineering Center, Regional Health Laboratory, or other government referral laboratories); Port Health Authority in International Airports and Seaports must provide facilities for international travelers who need emergency medical services upon arrival in Indonesia in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations; Ministries/Agencies/regional governments that administer functions related to international travelers must follow up on the Circular by issuing Regulations in line with the provisions of laws and regulations; and the Regulations as referred to in letter q constitute an integral part of the Circular.

5. International travelers entering the territory of Indonesia through Zainuddin Abdul Madjid entry point must follow the provisions of the bubble system mechanism regulated in COVID-19 Task Force Circular on the Bubble System Health Protocols for the 2022 MotoGP in Mandalika during COVID-19.

6. International travelers entering the territory of Indonesia through entry points in Bali, Batam and Bintan areas, namely Ngurah Rai Airport, Hang Nadim Airport, Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport, Tanjung Benoa Port, Batam Port, Tanjung Pinang Port, and Bintan Port must follow the provisions stipulated by COVID-19 Task Force Circular on Health Protocols for International Travelers Coming to Bali, Batam, and Bintan during COVID-19 Pandemic.

7. Dispensation in the form of exemption from mandatory quarantine or health monitoring may be granted to Indonesian citizens with urgent circumstances (such as: having a life-threatening health condition, having a health condition that requires special treatment, or having a deceased nuclear family) after showing a negative result of an RT-PCR retest upon arrival at the entry point of the overseas travel.

8. Foreigners with the status of head of foreign representatives serving in Indonesia and their families may be exempted from the implementation of quarantine or centralized health monitoring for the duration as referred to in number 4.f. in the form of self-quarantine or self-monitoring on an individual basis.

9. Dispensation in the form of exemption from mandatory quarantine or health monitoring under bubble system and/or with strict health protocol may be granted to foreigners with the following criteria:

holders of diplomatic visas and service visas; foreign officials at the ministerial level and above and their entourage making official/state visits; travel agents entering Indonesia through the TCA scheme; delegates of G20 member countries; and honourable and distinguished persons.

10. Application for dispensation in the form of quarantine or independent health monitoring as referred to in number 8 and the exemption from mandatory quarantine or health monitoring as referred to in number 9 must be submitted not lees than seven days prior to arrival in Indonesia to the National COVID-19 Handling Task Force and may be granted selectively, on an individual basis, and with a limited quota based on the agreement between COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, and Ministry of Health.

11. Applications for dispensation in the form of exemption from mandatory quarantine or health monitoring for Indonesian citizens with urgent circumstances as referred to in number 7 must be submitted not less than three days prior to arrival in Indonesia to the National COVID-19 Handling Task Force and may be granted selectively, on an individual basis, and with a limited quota based on the agreement between COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, and Ministry of Health.

12. The implementation of self-quarantine or self-monitoring as referred to in number 8 must be carried out under the following conditions:

Having a separate bedroom and bathroom for every international traveler; Minimizing contact during food distribution or eating activities; Not having physical contact with other travelers conducting quarantine or health monitoring or other individuals; having quarantine supervisors or health monitoring officers who are obliged to report quarantine supervision or health monitoring on a daily basis to Port Health Authority officers in their territory; and having a second RT-PCR test and reporting the results of the RT-PCR test to Port Health Authority officers in their area under the following conditions:

on the 6th day of quarantine, for international travelers undergoing a quarantine with a duration of 7 days; or on the 3rd day upon arrival in the territory of Indonesia, for international travelers undergoing health monitoring with a duration of 1 day.

13. Regarding the submission for self-quarantine or self-monitoring as referred to in number 8, the international travelers must attach proof of fulfillment of quarantine requirements or independent health monitoring in the form of separate bedrooms and bathrooms for each individual as well as documents that include the identity of the quarantine supervisor or health monitoring officer validated by Ministry of Health cq Port Health Authority.

14. The strict health protocols as referred to in number 4 comprise the following conditions:

using a three-ply cloth mask or medical mask that covers nose, mouth and chin; changing masks regularly every four hours, and disposing used masks in the provided facilities; washing hands regularly using water and soap or hand sanitizer, especially after touching objects touched by other people; maintaining a minimum distance of 1.5 meters from other people and avoid crowds; not speaking by telephone or in person throughout the trip using public transportation modes of land, rail, sea, river, lake, ferry, and air; and not eating and drinking during the flight less than two hours, except for individuals who are obliged to take urgent medicine.

15. International travelers must use the PeduliLindungi application as a condition for traveling abroad to enter the territory of Indonesia.

16. Every operator of transportation mode at the entry point of overseas travel must use the PeduliLindungi application.

17. The monitoring for quarantine of cargo ships and crews must be carried out in accordance with the specific and technical arrangements stipulated by Ministry of Health, with the monitoring conducted by Port Health Authorities for each entry point.

18. International travelers traveling for tourism may enter the territory of Indonesia provided that they show a card or certificate of COVID-19 vaccine and a negative result of the RT-PCR test as referred to in number 4.b. and 4.d. and must show:

a short visit visa or other entry permits in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations (the provision applies for foreigners); proof of ownership of health insurance with a minimum coverage value equivalent to US$ 25,000 which includes financing for handling COVID-19 (the provision applies for foreigners); and proof of booking confirmation and payment for accommodation facilities from the providers (the provision applies for Indonesian citizens).

The Circular also stipulates the following monitoring, control and evaluation measures:

1. Regional COVID-19 Handling Task Force, assisted by public transportation authority, must control people's mobility and maintain safe public transportation during COVID-19 pandemic by establishing an Integrated Security Post;

2. Authorities, agencies and operators of public transportation must control public transportation operations;

3. Ministries/Agencies, the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI), the Indonesian National Police (Polri), and regional governments have the right to stop and/or prevent people's mobility on the basis of the Circular which is in line with, and does not violate the provisions of laws and regulations;

4. Ministries/Agencies, the TNI, the Polri, assisted by the Airport and Sea Port COVID-19 Handling Task Force c.q. Health Port Authorities in International Airports and Seaports must carry out routine monitoring to ensure compliance with the implementation of health protocols and quarantine, and supervise self-monitoring measures through telephone facilities, video calls and on the ground monitoring during COVID-19 pandemic; and

5. Authorized agencies (Ministries/Agencies, the TNI, the Polri and regional governments) must carry out COVID-19 health protocols enforcement and law enforcement in accordance with provisions of laws and regulations. (COVID-19 TASK FORCE/UN) (RI/MUR)