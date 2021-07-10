LAOS COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Laos

Foreign travellers are required to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with minimum value of USD 50,000.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

Requirements to Travel to Laos from 1 Jan 2021

The first phase will be from 1 January to 30 March 2022, the second phase from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022, and the third phase from 1 July 2022 onward. Tourists from an initial list of countries will be allowed to travel to the country during the first phase. The list of countries includes China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, United States, Canada, and Australia.

Tourism will be restricted to group tours at first, with tours arranged by authorized tour operators under the Lao Travel Green Zone Plan.

International Borders open into Laos

During Phase 1, tourists will be able to enter Laos by air via Wattay International Airport and by land across the First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge in Vientiane Capital.

More borders will reopen in Phase 2, including Luang Prabang International Airport, Boten-Bohan border with China in Luang Namtha Province, the Third Friendship Bridge in Thakhek, the Second Friendship Bridge in Savannakhet, the Chongmek border in Pakse, the Lao Bao border with Vietnam in Savannakhet Province, and Nam Phao border (Luk Xao) with Vietnam in Bolikhamxay Province.

Vaccination, Travel Insurance and Quarantine Requirements

Tourists will be required to have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no less than 14 days prior to arrival You must hold a health insurance policy with coverage no less than USD 50,000 You need a negative RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours On arrival you will be tested for Covid-19 and placed in a 24-hour quarantine in their hotel until a negative result is found. Tourists are required to download and register via the "LaoKYC" and the LaoStaySafe mobile applications prior to arriving in the country, as well as uploading their relevant vaccination certification and Covid-19 test results.

Where can tourists to Laos travel? Travel Zones & Travel Trails

Tourists will be authorized to travel within two zones: Green Travel Zones and Green Travel Trails.

Green Travel Zones include provinces that have at least a 70% vaccination rate among the eligible adult population, while Green Travel Trails have not yet achieved this level of vaccine coverage.

During Phase 1, tourists may visit Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang Province, and Vang Vieng District in Vientiane Province. Five provinces will be authorized for Green Travel Trails, including Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang, Khammouane, and Champasack.During Phase 2, the Green Travel Zones will consist of 9 provinces: Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang, Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Champasack.

During Phase 2, four provinces will be authorized for Green Travel Trails including Houay Xay District in Bokeo Province, Luang Namtha Province, Sekong Province, and Salavanh Province.

Tourism sites, hotels, and restaurants in the zones must ensure that at least 95% of their staff are fully vaccinated. All tour guides and drivers must be completely vaccinated. At least 95% of the population within the travel zones must be fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health has stated that it will improve the quality of quarantine centers, treatment centers, and field hospitals in the event of hospitalization or seriously symptomatic cases for tourists. Asymptomatic and mild cases will be allowed to be quarantined and treated at their designated hotel.

Safety measures in Laos

All tourism establishments in the zones must be certified with the LaoSafe certification.

LaoSafe, a health and hygiene program for the tourism and hospitality sector, has received official approval from the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICT).

The LaoSafe program comprises a series of health and hygiene standards for different subsectors of the tourism and hospitality industry, including accommodation providers, food and beverage outlets, airlines, tourist attractions, tour guides, and drivers.

Procedures for Tour Companies

Tour companies and relevant businesses who wish to participate in the Green Travel Zones and Green Travel Trails must register with the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI).

Tour companies in Laos must prepare the following documentation in order to request permission for tourists to enter: a proposal from the company, a tour itinerary, hotel reservations, and copies of tourists’ passports, vaccination certificates, and tourists’ insurance policies.

These documents must be presented to the Tourism Management Department of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism. After approval, the documents are sent to the Immigration Police Department to process entry authorization.

Returnees and Foreign Nationals in Laos

The Ministry has not yet provided information on requirements for Lao nationals or foreign residents returning to Laos, or if the issuance of visitor visas would resume.

Travel Restrictions

With the exception of the above Green Zone program, tourist visas, visas-on-arrival, and standing visa exemptions remain suspended. All entrants require prior permission from the nearest Laos diplomatic mission at least seven days before arrival. Approved foreign travelers, such as diplomats, officials, essential workers, technical experts, and tourists from locations with low COVID-19 activity, may enter Laos. Entrants must produce negative COVID-19 test results obtained within 72 hours before the trip. Additionally, arrivals will undergo paid testing upon entry and a 14-day quarantine at a designated facility. Land border restrictions remain, except for cargo transport.

International borders remain closed for entry to foreigners. Entry requirements to Laos are:

A valid Certificate of Entry (COA) issued by MOFA (this takes 2-6 weeks to process). COE’s are valid for 2 weeks minimum, if expired at the time of travel they must be re-issued.

An existing multiple entry visa or temporary visa obtained at your closest Lao embassy or consulate (you pay only after you have arrived safely in Laos).

Confirmed quarantine hotel reservation and Government pickup at Vientiane Airport or International Land Border.

Mandatory 14 days / 100$ Covid insurance.

A negative PCR Covid test confirmed no more than 72 hours before your last flight to Laos.

COVID-19 Procedures within Laos.<br />Travelers can expect to follow standard COVID-19 hygiene measures such as wearing masks in public places, in vehicles, and frequent hand-sanitizing. We have implemented a COVID-19 safety procedure for staff, guides and drivers who will wear masks and hotels will practice contactless check-ins.