MYANMAR COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

All of the following policies may be used to travel to Myanmar.

Insurance reccomended to enter Myanmar, but it is NOT required at the moment.

* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.

Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)

UPDATED: March 23, 2022

Myanmar's borders have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Issuing of Myanmar eVisas, visas on arrival, and visa exemptions has also been suspended.

After 2 years of a complete border closure, the South-East Asian nation has announced that it will reopen to international visitors in April 2022.

Information about testing, quarantine, and COVID-19 vaccination for Myanmar are explained below.

Myanmar is currently not open to tourists, however borders are due to reopen on April 17, 2022.

Until now, only foreigners with compelling reasons to travel could get entry permission from the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When Myanmar's borders reopen, tourists must still follow COVID-19 entry restrictions.

Countries Affected by Myanmar Coronavirus Entry Restrictions

All countries have been affected by Myanmar's current entry restrictions.

International commercial flights to all Burmese airports have been cancelled since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, Burma's land borders have been closed to foreign nationals (including both entry and exit).

Only certain foreigners could travel to Myanmar for specific professional purposes, including business, construction, and departmental activities.

These individuals had to contact a Myanmar diplomatic mission such as an embassy or consulate to request the necessary entry permit.

Visas have been temporarily suspended with very few exceptions. Even international travelers who met Myanmar's visa requirements have been unable to obtain one.

The online Myanmar eVisa service is due to be reactivated from March 31, 2022. Foreign travelers will be able to obtain the online travel permit to enter Myanmar once the borders have reopened to tourists.

Myanmar will introduce additional safety measures for international arrivals travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From April 17 2022, all foreign arrivals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Myanmar.

On arrival in Myanmar, passengers must quarantine for 7 days. During the 7-day quarantine period, visitors must take 2 COVID-19 PCR tests.

International flight and visa suspensions will remain in place until April 17, 2022.

Myanmar is now vaccinating its population against COVID-19. Entry restrictions and requirements will continue to be reviewed as the vaccine rollout progresses in Myanmar and across the world.

Anyone wishing to visit Myanmar once restrictions are lifted should stay up to date with the latest travel information.