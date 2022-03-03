BANGKOK TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
4142 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 0
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 2
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 3
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 4
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 38
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

Score
3.2/5
Gemiddelde
Gebaseerd op 4 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
1
Als u te gast was bij Golden Tulip Mandison Suites , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇪🇸David Juan Aguilar Luque

Beoordeeld op 03/03/2022
Aangekomen 23/02/2022
0.8 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
  • No clean room in two days

Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇦🇹Christoph Zangerl

Beoordeeld op 02/03/2022
Aangekomen 23/02/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls
Minpunten
  • Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction

Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay

🇹🇭Promma

Beoordeeld op 16/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room

This’s a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend.

🇪🇪Anna

Beoordeeld op 06/12/2021
Aangekomen 19/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
  • Quick response from the hotel when booking
Minpunten
  • rooms very outdated, food is ok.

Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy

Adres / kaart

70/1 Sukhumvit Soi 20, Klongtoey, Klongton, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
waardering met
