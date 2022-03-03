Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Deluxe Room 38 m²

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

利用可能な喫煙室

スイミングプール

作業スペース

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites

David Juan Aguilar Luque arrived 23/02/2022 0.8 Deluxe Room
No clean room in two days Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Christoph Zangerl arrived 23/02/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room
Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls
Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay

Promma arrived 08/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room
This's a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend.

Anna arrived 19/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room
Quick response from the hotel when booking
rooms very outdated, food is ok. Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy