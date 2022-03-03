BANGKOK TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

4142レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
4 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 38
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

スコア
3.2/5
平均
に基づく 4 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
1
平均
1
貧しい
0
ひどい
1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suitesゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
すべてのレビューを見る

🇪🇸David Juan Aguilar Luque

でレビュー 03/03/2022
に到着しました 23/02/2022
0.8 Deluxe Room
ネガ
  • No clean room in two days

Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇦🇹Christoph Zangerl

でレビュー 02/03/2022
に到着しました 23/02/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls
ネガ
  • Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction

Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay

🇹🇭Promma

でレビュー 16/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room

This’s a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend.

🇪🇪Anna

でレビュー 06/12/2021
に到着しました 19/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Quick response from the hotel when booking
ネガ
  • rooms very outdated, food is ok.

Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy

住所/地図

70/1 Sukhumvit Soi 20, Klongtoey, Klongton, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

