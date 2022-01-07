BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
669 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 7, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe Room 25
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Executive 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Located in the Sukhumvit area, Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate services and facilities that define the Ascott International experience await you at Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, carpeting, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇹🇭Linda

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 30/12/2021
4.8 Studio Executive
Pluspunten
  • Breakfast
  • Room size
  • Comfortability
  • WiFi
  • Service
  • Washing/Dryer machine
  • Kitchenette with all necessary utensils
Minpunten
  • A/C - a little too warm in my opinion and you could not adjust the temperature
  • Blocked view by adjacent building

Overall great service and good choices for breakfast. I had a nice stay in the room even though there was no balcony. The room was big enough and had everything I needed. The AC could be better because sometimes it got too warm and I could not adjust the temperature.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

No. 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

