Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39m²
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Fitness toegestaan
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Fitness toegestaan
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121m²
฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.
Voorzieningen / functies
- The following privileges:
- Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel
- Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre
- Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities
- Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)
- Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV
- 25% discount for laundry service
- 20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)
