Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121 m² ฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

Voorzieningen / functies The following privileges:

Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel

Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre

Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities

Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)

Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV

25% discount for laundry service

20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)

