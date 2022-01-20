BANGKOK TEST & GO

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Dit hotel heeft 36 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refundable

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin Room 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier King 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite King (California King) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte

Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival
  • Complimentary use of Fitness Center
  • Complimentary use of safe in the room
  • Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary 24 hours Internet access
  • Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)
Score
5.0/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇬🇧Adrian Apperley

Beoordeeld op 20/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double)
Pluspunten     
  • Check In
  • Cleanliness
  • New refurbishment
Minpunten
  • None

Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.

Adres / kaart

54 Surawong Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

