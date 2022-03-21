빌라 사바린 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Villa Sawarin은 Ban Pa Khlok에 위치해 있으며, 전용 수영장, 주방, 바다 전망을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 빌라에 머무는 동안 무료 WiFi와 테라스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
에어컨이 완비된 이 9베드룸 빌라는 욕조가 구비된 욕실 10개를 갖추고 있습니다. 평면 TV가 제공됩니다.
조식 공간에서 유럽식 조식을 즐기실 수 있습니다.
빌라는 피트니스 센터와 야외 수영장을 갖춘 5성급 숙박 시설입니다. 정원과 함께 Villa Sawarin에서는 바비큐 시설을 이용하실 수 있습니다.
빠통 비치는 숙박 시설에서 17km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Villa Sawarin에서 17km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.