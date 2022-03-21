PHUKET TEST & GO

빌라 사바린 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
업데이트 날짜 March 21, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Villa Sawarin은 Ban Pa Khlok에 위치해 있으며, 전용 수영장, 주방, 바다 전망을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 빌라에 머무는 동안 무료 WiFi와 테라스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

에어컨이 완비된 이 9베드룸 빌라는 욕조가 구비된 욕실 10개를 갖추고 있습니다. 평면 TV가 제공됩니다.

조식 공간에서 유럽식 조식을 즐기실 수 있습니다.

빌라는 피트니스 센터와 야외 수영장을 갖춘 5성급 숙박 시설입니다. 정원과 함께 Villa Sawarin에서는 바비큐 시설을 이용하실 수 있습니다.

빠통 비치는 숙박 시설에서 17km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Villa Sawarin에서 17km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
빌라 사바린 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 빌라 사바린
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Tambol Paklok, Tambol Thalang 222-33-34, Moo 7, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

파트너 호텔

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

코모 포인트 야무 푸켓
9
평가
779 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
보트 라군 리조트
7.6
평가
754 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 호텔 투어
7.9
평가
4 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라 타나 호텔 라 사다
8.2
평가
152 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
CA 호텔 앤 레지던스
8.2
평가
944 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라얀타라 리조트
8.9
평가
10 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU