PHUKET TEST & GO

萨瓦林别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新于 March 21, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Villa Sawarin别墅位于班帕克洛克（Ban Pa Khlok），设有私人游泳池和厨房，享有海景。入住这栋别墅的客人可以使用免费无线网络连接和露台。

这栋空调 9 卧室别墅设有 10 间带浴缸的浴室。提供一台平面电视。

客人可以在早餐区享用欧陆式早餐。

别墅提供带健身中心和室外游泳池的五星级住宿。 Villa Sawarin 别墅设有烧烤设施和花园。

这家住宿距离芭东海滩有 11 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离 Villa Sawarin 11 英里。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是萨瓦林别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 萨瓦林别墅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Tambol Paklok, Tambol Thalang 222-33-34, Moo 7, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

COMO Point Yamu 普吉岛
9

779 评论
฿-1
船礁湖度假村
7.6

754 评论
฿-1
乡村椰子岛海滩度假村
8

813 评论
฿-1
普吉岛酒店之旅
7.9

4 评论
฿-1
拉塔纳拉萨达酒店
8.2

152 评论
฿-1
CA酒店及住宅
8.2

944 评论
฿-1
拉扬塔拉度假村
8.9

10 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU