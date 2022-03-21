萨瓦林别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Villa Sawarin别墅位于班帕克洛克（Ban Pa Khlok），设有私人游泳池和厨房，享有海景。入住这栋别墅的客人可以使用免费无线网络连接和露台。
这栋空调 9 卧室别墅设有 10 间带浴缸的浴室。提供一台平面电视。
客人可以在早餐区享用欧陆式早餐。
别墅提供带健身中心和室外游泳池的五星级住宿。 Villa Sawarin 别墅设有烧烤设施和花园。
这家住宿距离芭东海滩有 11 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离 Villa Sawarin 11 英里。