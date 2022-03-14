Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
카타의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 더 비치 하이츠 리조트 숙박시설은 푸켓의 해변, 가족 여행, 레스토랑의 중심에 있습니다. 도심에서 단 20.9km, 공항에서 46.3km 거리에 있는 이 4성급 호텔은 매년 수많은 여행자를 끌어들입니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. The Beach Heights Resort는 손님들이 편안함을 느끼실 수 있도록 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 이를 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 편의 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 난로, 우편 서비스 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 리넨, 거울 등을 제공합니다. 피트니스센터, 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지, 키즈클럽 등을 포함하여 호텔의 여가시설이 잘 구비되어 있습니다. Beach Heights Resort는 푸켓의 고급 호텔 숙박을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.