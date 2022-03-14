PHUKET TEST & GO

海滩高地度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
626条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
+44 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Beach Heights Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

海滩高地度假村位于可爱的卡塔区，在普吉岛的海滩、家庭娱乐和餐厅中心享有制高点的地位。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 20.9 公里，距机场 46.3 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。海滩高地度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、壁炉、邮政服务。酒店拥有 154 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、床单、镜子。酒店的康乐设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务、儿童俱乐部，专为逃离和放松而设计。海滩高地度假村是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是海滩高地度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 海滩高地度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

98/18-21 Kata Road, T. Karon, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

