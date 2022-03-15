PHUKET TEST & GO

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

1895 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. This 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also, this modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Train Thai Boxing, Dive Supply, and Bangla Road. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Destination Hotels & Resorts experience await you at the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, shops, bars, concierge, and room service. Step into one of 383 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Wi-Fi internet access, a refrigerator, bathtub, mini bar, and satellite/cable TV. The hotel's recreational facilities - which include a spa, outdoor pool, fitness center, hot tub, and games room - are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach.

주소 /지도

48 Ruam Jai Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

