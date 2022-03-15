PHUKET TEST & GO

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
note avec
1895 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+43 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. This 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also, this modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Train Thai Boxing, Dive Supply, and Bangla Road. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Destination Hotels & Resorts experience await you at the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, shops, bars, concierge, and room service. Step into one of 383 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Wi-Fi internet access, a refrigerator, bathtub, mini bar, and satellite/cable TV. The hotel's recreational facilities - which include a spa, outdoor pool, fitness center, hot tub, and games room - are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

48 Ruam Jai Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel Patong Merlin
7.9
note avec
541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Deevana Plaza Phuket Patong
8.4
note avec
915 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
note avec
1882 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
note avec
2348 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
note avec
1011 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ramaburin
8.1
note avec
715 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
note avec
1541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU