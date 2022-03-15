PHUKET TEST & GO

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
waardering met
1895 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+43 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. This 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also, this modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Train Thai Boxing, Dive Supply, and Bangla Road. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Destination Hotels & Resorts experience await you at the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, shops, bars, concierge, and room service. Step into one of 383 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Wi-Fi internet access, a refrigerator, bathtub, mini bar, and satellite/cable TV. The hotel's recreational facilities - which include a spa, outdoor pool, fitness center, hot tub, and games room - are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

48 Ruam Jai Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
waardering met
541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
waardering met
915 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
waardering met
1882 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
waardering met
2348 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
waardering met
1011 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
waardering met
715 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
waardering met
1541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU