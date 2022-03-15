PHUKET TEST & GO

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
Bewertung mit
1895 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+43 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. This 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also, this modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Train Thai Boxing, Dive Supply, and Bangla Road. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Destination Hotels & Resorts experience await you at the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Guests can enjoy on-site features like Wi-Fi in public areas, shops, bars, concierge, and room service. Step into one of 383 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Wi-Fi internet access, a refrigerator, bathtub, mini bar, and satellite/cable TV. The hotel's recreational facilities - which include a spa, outdoor pool, fitness center, hot tub, and games room - are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

48 Ruam Jai Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
Bewertung mit
915 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
1882 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
2348 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
Bewertung mit
1011 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
715 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
Bewertung mit
1541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU