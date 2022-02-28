Nai Harn Grand Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Providing pool views, Nai Harn Grand Villa in Rawai Beach provides accommodations and an outdoor swimming pool. Free WiFi is featured.

The units are equipped with air-conditioned bedrooms and a kitchen with an oven, microwave and toaster. There's a fully equipped private bathroom with bath and free toiletries.

An American breakfast is available daily at the property.

The villa has a terrace.

Guests can also relax in the garden.

Nai Harn Beach is 1.4 miles from Nai Harn Grand Villa. The nearest airport is Phuket Airport, 29 miles from the property.

100/59 Moo1,Rawai Mung Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

