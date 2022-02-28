PHUKET TEST & GO

Nai Harn Grand Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新于 February 28, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Providing pool views, Nai Harn Grand Villa in Rawai Beach provides accommodations and an outdoor swimming pool. Free WiFi is featured.

The units are equipped with air-conditioned bedrooms and a kitchen with an oven, microwave and toaster. There's a fully equipped private bathroom with bath and free toiletries.

An American breakfast is available daily at the property.

The villa has a terrace.

Guests can also relax in the garden.

Nai Harn Beach is 1.4 miles from Nai Harn Grand Villa. The nearest airport is Phuket Airport, 29 miles from the property.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nai Harn Grand Villa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nai Harn Grand Villa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

100/59 Moo1,Rawai Mung Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奈汉海滩度假村
9

188 评论
฿-1
巴比伦泳池别墅
8.8

136 评论
฿-1
奈汉
8.9

1715 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼海岸 - 仅限成人
9.1

1044 评论
฿-1
蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
7.7

8 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼普吉岛海滩度假村
8.5

2722 评论
฿-1
普吉岛维吉特度假村
8.5

868 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU