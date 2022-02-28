PHUKET TEST & GO

Nai Harn Grand Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新日 February 28, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Providing pool views, Nai Harn Grand Villa in Rawai Beach provides accommodations and an outdoor swimming pool. Free WiFi is featured.

The units are equipped with air-conditioned bedrooms and a kitchen with an oven, microwave and toaster. There's a fully equipped private bathroom with bath and free toiletries.

An American breakfast is available daily at the property.

The villa has a terrace.

Guests can also relax in the garden.

Nai Harn Beach is 1.4 miles from Nai Harn Grand Villa. The nearest airport is Phuket Airport, 29 miles from the property.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Nai Harn Grand Villaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Nai Harn Grand Villa
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

100/59 Moo1,Rawai Mung Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ナイハーンビーチリゾート
9
との評価
188 レビュー
から ฿-1
バビロンプールヴィラズ
8.8
との評価
136 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイハーン
8.9
との評価
1715 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタタニの海岸-大人のみ
9.1
との評価
1044 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロータスブルーリゾート＆レストラン
7.7
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタタニプーケットビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
2722 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザヴィジットリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
868 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU