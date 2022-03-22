Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Guest House has been recently renewed and finely furnished.

The Guest House is one of the cheapest Patong hotels and the quality of our rooms exceeds anything in this price range in Phuket.

Please note our standard rooms are those pictured on the pages and are accurate and recent. We have upgraded these rooms significantly over the last month and we believe they offer outstanding value for money amongst similar priced Patong hotels.

Our Rooms are all big size and they consists of a luminous and modern open space of 32mq with a comfortable large King bed size, one sofa, a working desk, a satellite TV, free wi-fi internet connection inside and outside the rooms, air conditioning with remote control, big ceiling fan, medium fridge, minibar, electronic safety box, private bathroom with hot and cold water, external balcony, cleaning service everyday.

The Guest House is situated just four hundred meters from the heart of town, minutes from the beach and from the night life and opposite one of the largest shopping and entertainment complexes in Asia, the amazing Jungceylon.

Some Patong hotels want you to get a taxi to the beach, shopping or nightlife, we do not, you can walk to everything this town has to offer from here or you can rent from us automatic motorbikes at bargain prices.

You can also enjoy esquisite italian, international or thai food in the restaurants nearby (La Capannina, Moreno, Don Barbecue) or you can just relax in our coffee shop: free wifi and confortable seats.

Check our Attraction Map to see what is nearby and what on the Island is valuable to visit.

There is a bewildering choice of things to do around the island, and there are also many suppliers wanting to sell you Phuket tours. Some are good and some are bad. Our tour desk actively seeks out the best things to do here and tests each provider and rates the experience. If they are good enough,they get our approval and are placed in our own Phuket tours desk recommended list.

You could spend hours shopping, to save a few baht on a Phuket tours, but your on holiday and wading through the tatty leaflets on hot roadside stalls is probably not the best use of your time here. Much better to spend half an hour with our tour desk staff. Maybe over a drink, in our air-conditioned coffee area or in the comfort of your room. Where you can book, what you want to do most and let use take care or all the details for you. Also when booking Phuket tours, ask about some of the off piste tours and trips.

Thanks to our wide experience we can arrange unique tours for you at bargain prices.

Our receptionist speaks English, Italian, Thai.