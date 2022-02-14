BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4

211 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+21 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Grand Lord Boutique Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Grand Lord Boutique Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 26
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Double Room 34
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Exclusive Suite 50
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

Located 20 minutes from Survarnabhumi Airport, this 5-star boutique hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the lively city has to offer. At Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, visitors are minutes away from such attractions as BITEC Convention Centre, Seacon Square, Paradise Park Mall, and Rama IX Royal Park. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that guests’ stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities can be found here - such as a restaurant, a karaoke bar, and meeting facilities for drinking, dining, and entertainment. Step into one of 79 exclusive rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of room facilities such as large LCD TV, satellite/cable TV with multiple channels, Wi-Fi, and a mini-bar plus room service. The fitness room and indoor swimming pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

919/1 Srinagarindra Rd., Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU