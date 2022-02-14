Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located 20 minutes from Survarnabhumi Airport, this 5-star boutique hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the lively city has to offer. At Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, visitors are minutes away from such attractions as BITEC Convention Centre, Seacon Square, Paradise Park Mall, and Rama IX Royal Park. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that guests’ stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities can be found here - such as a restaurant, a karaoke bar, and meeting facilities for drinking, dining, and entertainment. Step into one of 79 exclusive rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of room facilities such as large LCD TV, satellite/cable TV with multiple channels, Wi-Fi, and a mini-bar plus room service. The fitness room and indoor swimming pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.