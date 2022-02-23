BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

187 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 8, 2022
56 Hotel - Image 0
56 Hotel - Image 1
56 Hotel - Image 2
56 Hotel - Image 3
56 Hotel - Image 4
56 Hotel - Image 5
+15 사진
빠른 응답
2 리뷰

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿4,799 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
서표
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Room 35
฿5,999 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
서표

Greeting and salutations everyone.

Be ready for the new era of a hotel. We are different, we are a community for learners and adventurers. To expose ourselves to new ideas and new platforms. Get ready to be drawn by our activities, to get to know one another and build a community. We are your all in one stop shop of what to do in Thailand.

Hate planning for your trips? Ask our concierge or read our location tab we will help you get sorted.

Recreation, our co-working space by day and cocktail lounge by night has the ultimate #chillvibes.

Fifty Six a hotel where comfort meets convenience. Nestled down the streets off Sukhumvit Road, connected to all of Bangkok metropolitan together from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Grand Palace.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
3.6/5
아주 좋아
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
2
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
56 Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 56 Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

🇸🇬Catherine chan

검토 23/02/2022
도착 11/02/2022
3.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Efficient and simple procedure
네거티브
  • Additional water not complimentary

I drove to the hospital to do the swab test and drove back to hotel to wait for result. Day 5 no meal provided but when I ask for additional water was denied. Covid measures was somehow slacken, it's base on mutual trust that tourist return to hotel after swabbing. Day 5 was kind of redundant

🇸🇬Catherine chan boey kiang

검토 23/02/2022
도착 07/02/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • From airport pickup to Thainakarin hospital (drive thru) to hotel all done efficiently. My tpt is a Toyota fortuner only me in the back seat like private limousine. Check in hotel just require 1000thb deposit and order dinner at the same time (1meal provided)
네거티브
  • During my stay the WiFi was having problem since night to morning. They claim it's due to TOT servicing. The view from the window is some nearby apartment

The room is simple and big enough for 1. Bed is big and comfortable. Basic toiletry. No closet just a few hangers above the coffee maker.

호텔 제안 브로셔

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

5 Udom Suk Road, Soi 56, Bang Na, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

파트너 호텔

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
평가
1458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
평가
4784 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU