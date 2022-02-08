Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 13 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Gate43 airport hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Gate43 airport hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Pool View 22 m² ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

넷플릭스

수영장 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Lake View 22 m² ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

넷플릭스

수영장

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

어메니티 / 특징 All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Gate43 airport hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Gate43 airport hotel 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.

Hotel Offer Brochure