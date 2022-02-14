BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
คะแนนจาก
211
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Grand Lord Boutique Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Grand Lord Boutique Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 26
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Double Room 34
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Exclusive Suite 50
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Located 20 minutes from Survarnabhumi Airport, this 5-star boutique hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the lively city has to offer. At Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, visitors are minutes away from such attractions as BITEC Convention Centre, Seacon Square, Paradise Park Mall, and Rama IX Royal Park. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that guests’ stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities can be found here - such as a restaurant, a karaoke bar, and meeting facilities for drinking, dining, and entertainment. Step into one of 79 exclusive rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of room facilities such as large LCD TV, satellite/cable TV with multiple channels, Wi-Fi, and a mini-bar plus room service. The fitness room and indoor swimming pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

919/1 Srinagarindra Rd., Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

