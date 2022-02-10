Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy The booking is non-refundable and can only be modified. We only refund if the guest is tested positive before flying with provided RTPCR test result. And the refund is 70%.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK

Located just a 10-minute drive from the international airport, this hotel is perfect for those in transit and with early morning or late night flights. The 144 guestrooms at the Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel are spacious and comfortable with spectacular views of the airport's takeoff/landing strips. Every unit at these nine-story twin towers are tastefully appointed and feature a host of amenities fitted for today's discerning travelers. Some of the services provided on-site include laundry/dry cleaning, airport transfers, a 24-hour front desk service, and a porter. For last minute shopping, guests can head over to Central Bang-na or Seacon Square, both of which are near Regent Suvarnabhumi.

어메니티 / 특징 SHA Extra Plus - Safety stay at Suvarnabhumi gateway

