Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 25m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33m²
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
저희가 추천하는 방콕 최고의 숙소 중 하나입니다. Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11은 방콕에 레스토랑, 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터 및 바를 보유하고 있습니다. 이 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 룸 서비스, 전 구역 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 호텔에는 패밀리 룸이 있습니다.
모든 객실은 에어컨, 위성 채널이 편성 된 평면 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 샤워 시설, 헤어 드라이어 및 책상을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔의 객실은 옷장과 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11에 머무는 동안 뷔페 또는 미국식 조식을 즐기실 수 있습니다.
숙소에는 테라스가 있습니다.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11에서 아랍 스트리트는 2.2km, 엠포 리엄 쇼핑몰은 2.4km 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 호텔에서 18km 떨어진 돈 므앙 국제 공항입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
- Stay in a modern room
- 3 meals per day per person
- 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
- One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
- Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
- Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
- 43” smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
- On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11모든 리뷰보기
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
1.6 Deluxe Room
네거티브
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent customer service.
- Very clean accommodations.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원, 청결, 객실 표준, Wi-Fi 속도 우수.
나와 내 동생은 아주 좋은 연결 실에 머물 렀습니다. 내 생각에 11 호텔은 ASQ에 매우 좋은 선택입니다. 직원들은 훌륭하고 필요한 경우 리셉션은 항상 연락 가능했습니다. covid 검사를하는 간호사도 매우 좋았습니다. 나는 방콕에 도착하는 모든 사람들에게 호텔을 추천합니다
4.3 Deluxe Room
- 호텔의 잘못은 아니지만 숙박 기간 동안 방에서 1 시간 수당이 금지되었습니다.
이 ASQ 호텔에서 10 일 동안 격리했습니다. 충분히 길게 느꼈다. 15 일이 너무 길었을 것입니다. 꽤 어렵지만 가능합니다. 이 격리 상태를 수락하는 한. 이 호텔을 추천합니다. 좋은 가치를위한 합리적인 가격.
2.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 조용한 방 = AC 좋은 침대와 베개는 훌륭합니다!
- 끔찍한 음식 !! = 칠리 치즈 나초 = 칠리 없음 치즈 치즈 튀김 가루 토르티야!-차가운 계란!-밥이 너무 많아 !! 칼 없어!-
- 테스트 또는 자유 시간에 대한 의사 소통 없음
- 투명 포장 테이프와 함께 고정 된 비닐 바닥 솔기
객실은 괜찮지 만 진정한 음식 프로그램이 부족합니다 = 방에있는 Q 식사를 기대합니다 !!! = 음식이 중요한 문제입니다 = 삶은 햄 대신 베이컨을 대체 할 수 없습니다 !!! = 미국인은 아침 식사로 샐러드를 먹지 않습니다 !!! = 빵을 구워야합니다 y 일반 흰빵 = 빵에 마른 쌀알이 들어간 것 같았습니다 !!! (이빨이 딱딱하고 씹기) 실온에서 제공되는 모든 음식 = 커피, 고기, 스프, 계란! 요일에 따라 무작위로 음식 배달! 진통제를 요청 함 = 3 등급을 얻었습니다 WHY == 거의 아무것도하지 않은 1 개의 알약을 얻었습니다!