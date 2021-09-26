PHUKET TEST & GO

ビレッジココナッツアイランドビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

813レビューによる評価
更新日 March 2, 2022
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 0
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 1
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 2
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 3
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 4
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 5
+41 写真
迅速な対応
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Outdoor jacuzzi Suites 65
฿40,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

ビレッジココナッツアイランドビーチリゾートはプーケットの東海岸の沖にあり、プーケット空港から車ですぐ、プーケットタウンから15分です。このプロパティは、トロピカルで豪華な宿泊施設と一緒にプライバシーの感覚であなたに無制限のリラクゼーションを提供します。村には、リゾートまで移動できる専用水上タクシーがあります。ヴィレッジココナッツアイランドビーチリゾートは、広々とした客室と5つ星の標準設備を提供することで快適な滞在を提供することを目指しており、滞在を充実させます。セーリング、ディンギー、カヤック、テニス、島の熱帯雨林周辺でのマウンテンバイク、バレーボール、ビーチでの巨大なチェスのゲームなど、ゲストが楽しめるアクティビティもたくさんあります。滞在中はマッサージやスパでリラックスしたり、完全にリラックスできるビーチバーでカクテルを片手に夕日を眺めることができます。ヴィレッジココナッツアイランドビーチリゾートは、楽しいビーチでの休暇を楽しみたいときに理想的なオプションです。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ビレッジココナッツアイランドビーチリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ビレッジココナッツアイランドビーチリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

🇨🇭Beat Amacker

でレビュー 26/09/2021
に到着しました 02/09/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Seaview Villa with Private Pool
ポジティブ
  • Location
  • Friendly staff
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Outdoor Pools
  • Spa

From September 2nd to 17th,I have enjoyed the most amazing holidays ever in Phuket.This absolutely beautiful placed resort, between a lush forest of trees, plants,flowers,banana trees obviously lots of coconut trees end coconuts lying on the grounds,it is just a paradise for guests who really look for quietness and tranquility.This place is garden eden.

The nicely built and in the nature integrated villas end suites and other facilities are just a dream. Everyday waking up with a magnificent view onto the see and the famous looking islands oft Phang­ Na.lts just a dream. The rooms are absolutely stunning,spacious and absolutely clean. The maids at the resort are really doing a great job,as well as all the gardeners and poolservice men.

All trash is nicely seperated end everything will be recycled. You will NOT find any rubbish somewhere in the resort or at the beach.lts just beautiful and great to live at a resort,where you as a guest know, that the management team of the resort is really paying attention on rubbish, dirtwater and recycling. They really care for the environment .I have walked alot in the resort during my stay,never ever did I see any waste lying around.Big compliment to the management team and all the statt to keep the island clean.

The F&B availabilitis are fantastic.The restaurant crew is a dedicated,young team of people from the Philippines,Myanmar and Thailand.Their hospitality is amazing.This team is absolutely attentive and friendly at all times.I always have been greeted by name,they new my preferences,all this combined made me a guest who could not ask for more.

The kitchen is led by one of Thailand' s most precious Chef s,Mr.Pongsakorn Laopakdee .He also is Phukets most decorated and reknowed Chef s.He has a team of dedicated kitchen statt who prepare meals you just can dream of. Chef Pongskorn Laopakdee offers a fantastic mix of east-meets-west dishes.They are nicely placed on the plate,decorated with love for food and presented by the Restaurant staff in a manner you never would expect. Wait until the Chef s new created dishes will be served at the Kabang Retaurant directly at the beach.

The Front Office team,led by FO Manager Mr.Linsley Medor,does provide a smooth check-in and -out procedure and is always available to the guests for questions,suggestions or just for a short chat.They are all very lovely and friendly.

And while you there,do no forget to enjoy the lush garden and forests to vist the Spa,which is in the midst of all.Tranquilty pure,with its most sacred Thai traditional Spa treatment possibilities and nice pool to cool down. Miss Bee,a wonderful young Thai Spa therapist,who speaks very well English,can guide you through all the steps of your treatment, believe me,you will be as new born after a good Spa treatment on a rainy afternoon.

This was my first trip to Phuket,after I have been there 30 years ago, for the first time. And since then, many other time.But this was the most enjoyable hoildays I had in years. Thanks again to all,and my most special gratitute goes to FO Manager Mr. Linsley Medor.Thanks for all.

I highly recommend this resort for your stay in Phuket.

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

51/7 Moo 6. T Kohkaew A.Muang, Coconut Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83200

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ラタナホテルラサダ
8.2
との評価
152 レビュー
から ฿-1
CAホテルアンドレジデンス
8.2
との評価
944 レビュー
から ฿-1
ボートラグーンリゾート
7.6
との評価
754 レビュー
から ฿-1
コモポイントヤムプーケット
9
との評価
779 レビュー
から ฿-1
タイドビーチフロントシレイプーケット
8.5
との評価
74 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブキッタブティックホテル
7.2
との評価
378 レビュー
から ฿-1
blooホステル
8.6
との評価
146 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサブランカブティックホテルプーケット
9
との評価
1059 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU