The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Aktualisiert am March 2, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Outdoor jacuzzi Suites 65
฿40,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Das Village Coconut Island Beach Resort liegt vor der Ostküste von Phuket, nur eine kurze Fahrt vom Flughafen Phuket und 15 Minuten von Phuket Town entfernt. Dieses Anwesen bietet Ihnen grenzenlose Entspannung mit einem Gefühl von Privatsphäre sowie eine tropische und luxuriöse Unterkunft. Das Dorf bietet ein privates Wassertaxi, das Sie zum Resort bringt. Das Village Coconut Island Beach Resort bietet einen komfortablen Aufenthalt, indem es geräumige Zimmer und 5-Sterne-Standardeinrichtungen bietet, die Ihren Aufenthalt bereichern. Es gibt auch viele Aktivitäten für die Gäste wie Segeln, Jollen, Kajakfahren, Tennis, Mountainbiken durch den tropischen Regenwald der Insel, Volleyball oder eine Partie Riesenschach am Strand. Entspannen Sie bei einer Massage und im Spa oder genießen Sie den Sonnenuntergang bei einem Cocktail an der Beach Bar, wo Sie sich vollkommen entspannt fühlen. Das Village Coconut Island Beach Resort ist die ideale Wahl, wenn Sie sich einen abwechslungsreichen Strandurlaub gönnen möchten.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇨🇭Beat Amacker

Bewertet am 26/09/2021
Angekommen um 02/09/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Seaview Villa with Private Pool
Positiv
  • Location
  • Friendly staff
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Outdoor Pools
  • Spa

From September 2nd to 17th,I have enjoyed the most amazing holidays ever in Phuket.This absolutely beautiful placed resort, between a lush forest of trees, plants,flowers,banana trees obviously lots of coconut trees end coconuts lying on the grounds,it is just a paradise for guests who really look for quietness and tranquility.This place is garden eden.

The nicely built and in the nature integrated villas end suites and other facilities are just a dream. Everyday waking up with a magnificent view onto the see and the famous looking islands oft Phang­ Na.lts just a dream. The rooms are absolutely stunning,spacious and absolutely clean. The maids at the resort are really doing a great job,as well as all the gardeners and poolservice men.

All trash is nicely seperated end everything will be recycled. You will NOT find any rubbish somewhere in the resort or at the beach.lts just beautiful and great to live at a resort,where you as a guest know, that the management team of the resort is really paying attention on rubbish, dirtwater and recycling. They really care for the environment .I have walked alot in the resort during my stay,never ever did I see any waste lying around.Big compliment to the management team and all the statt to keep the island clean.

The F&B availabilitis are fantastic.The restaurant crew is a dedicated,young team of people from the Philippines,Myanmar and Thailand.Their hospitality is amazing.This team is absolutely attentive and friendly at all times.I always have been greeted by name,they new my preferences,all this combined made me a guest who could not ask for more.

The kitchen is led by one of Thailand' s most precious Chef s,Mr.Pongsakorn Laopakdee .He also is Phukets most decorated and reknowed Chef s.He has a team of dedicated kitchen statt who prepare meals you just can dream of. Chef Pongskorn Laopakdee offers a fantastic mix of east-meets-west dishes.They are nicely placed on the plate,decorated with love for food and presented by the Restaurant staff in a manner you never would expect. Wait until the Chef s new created dishes will be served at the Kabang Retaurant directly at the beach.

The Front Office team,led by FO Manager Mr.Linsley Medor,does provide a smooth check-in and -out procedure and is always available to the guests for questions,suggestions or just for a short chat.They are all very lovely and friendly.

And while you there,do no forget to enjoy the lush garden and forests to vist the Spa,which is in the midst of all.Tranquilty pure,with its most sacred Thai traditional Spa treatment possibilities and nice pool to cool down. Miss Bee,a wonderful young Thai Spa therapist,who speaks very well English,can guide you through all the steps of your treatment, believe me,you will be as new born after a good Spa treatment on a rainy afternoon.

This was my first trip to Phuket,after I have been there 30 years ago, for the first time. And since then, many other time.But this was the most enjoyable hoildays I had in years. Thanks again to all,and my most special gratitute goes to FO Manager Mr. Linsley Medor.Thanks for all.

I highly recommend this resort for your stay in Phuket.

Adresse / Karte

51/7 Moo 6. T Kohkaew A.Muang, Coconut Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83200

