PHUKET TEST & GO

Le Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
note avec
813 avis
Mis à jour le March 2, 2022
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 0
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 1
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 2
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 3
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 4
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 5
+41 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Outdoor jacuzzi Suites 65
฿40,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

Le Village Coconut Island Beach Resort est situé au large de la côte est de Phuket, à quelques minutes en voiture de l'aéroport de Phuket et à 15 minutes de la ville de Phuket. Cette propriété vous offre une détente illimitée avec un sentiment d'intimité ainsi qu'un hébergement tropical et luxueux. Le village propose un bateau-taxi privé qui vous transporte jusqu'à la station. Le Village Coconut Island Beach Resort vise à offrir un séjour confortable en proposant des chambres spacieuses et des installations standard 5 étoiles pour enrichir votre séjour. Il existe également de nombreuses activités pour les clients, telles que la voile, les dériveurs, le kayak, le tennis, le VTT autour de la forêt tropicale humide de l'île, le volley-ball ou une partie d'échecs géante sur la plage. Vous pourrez vous détendre avec un massage et un spa ou profiter du coucher de soleil avec un cocktail au bar de la plage où vous vous sentirez complètement détendu. Le Village Coconut Island Beach Resort est l'option idéale lorsque vous souhaitez vous offrir des vacances amusantes à la plage.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Le Village Coconut Island Beach Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Le Village Coconut Island Beach Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇨🇭Beat Amacker

Révisé le 26/09/2021
Arrivé le 02/09/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Seaview Villa with Private Pool
Positifs
  • Location
  • Friendly staff
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Outdoor Pools
  • Spa

From September 2nd to 17th,I have enjoyed the most amazing holidays ever in Phuket.This absolutely beautiful placed resort, between a lush forest of trees, plants,flowers,banana trees obviously lots of coconut trees end coconuts lying on the grounds,it is just a paradise for guests who really look for quietness and tranquility.This place is garden eden.

The nicely built and in the nature integrated villas end suites and other facilities are just a dream. Everyday waking up with a magnificent view onto the see and the famous looking islands oft Phang­ Na.lts just a dream. The rooms are absolutely stunning,spacious and absolutely clean. The maids at the resort are really doing a great job,as well as all the gardeners and poolservice men.

All trash is nicely seperated end everything will be recycled. You will NOT find any rubbish somewhere in the resort or at the beach.lts just beautiful and great to live at a resort,where you as a guest know, that the management team of the resort is really paying attention on rubbish, dirtwater and recycling. They really care for the environment .I have walked alot in the resort during my stay,never ever did I see any waste lying around.Big compliment to the management team and all the statt to keep the island clean.

The F&B availabilitis are fantastic.The restaurant crew is a dedicated,young team of people from the Philippines,Myanmar and Thailand.Their hospitality is amazing.This team is absolutely attentive and friendly at all times.I always have been greeted by name,they new my preferences,all this combined made me a guest who could not ask for more.

The kitchen is led by one of Thailand' s most precious Chef s,Mr.Pongsakorn Laopakdee .He also is Phukets most decorated and reknowed Chef s.He has a team of dedicated kitchen statt who prepare meals you just can dream of. Chef Pongskorn Laopakdee offers a fantastic mix of east-meets-west dishes.They are nicely placed on the plate,decorated with love for food and presented by the Restaurant staff in a manner you never would expect. Wait until the Chef s new created dishes will be served at the Kabang Retaurant directly at the beach.

The Front Office team,led by FO Manager Mr.Linsley Medor,does provide a smooth check-in and -out procedure and is always available to the guests for questions,suggestions or just for a short chat.They are all very lovely and friendly.

And while you there,do no forget to enjoy the lush garden and forests to vist the Spa,which is in the midst of all.Tranquilty pure,with its most sacred Thai traditional Spa treatment possibilities and nice pool to cool down. Miss Bee,a wonderful young Thai Spa therapist,who speaks very well English,can guide you through all the steps of your treatment, believe me,you will be as new born after a good Spa treatment on a rainy afternoon.

This was my first trip to Phuket,after I have been there 30 years ago, for the first time. And since then, many other time.But this was the most enjoyable hoildays I had in years. Thanks again to all,and my most special gratitute goes to FO Manager Mr. Linsley Medor.Thanks for all.

I highly recommend this resort for your stay in Phuket.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

51/7 Moo 6. T Kohkaew A.Muang, Coconut Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83200

Hôtels partenaires

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Ratana Hotel Rassada
8.2
note avec
152 Commentaires
De ฿-1
CA Hôtel et Résidence
8.2
note avec
944 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boat Lagoon Resort
7.6
note avec
754 Commentaires
De ฿-1
COMO Point Yamu Phuket
9
note avec
779 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket
8.5
note avec
74 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel
7.2
note avec
378 Commentaires
De ฿-1
auberge de jeunesse
8.6
note avec
146 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hôtel Phuket
9
note avec
1059 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU