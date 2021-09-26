PHUKET TEST & GO

The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
waardering met
813 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 2, 2022
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 0
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 1
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 2
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 3
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 4
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort - Image 5
+41 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Outdoor jacuzzi Suites 65
฿40,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Het Village Coconut Island Beach Resort ligt voor de oostkust van Phuket, op slechts een klein eindje rijden van de luchthaven van Phuket en op 15 minuten van de stad Phuket. Deze woning biedt u onbeperkte ontspanning met een gevoel van privacy samen met een tropische en luxe accommodatie. Het dorp biedt een eigen watertaxi die u naar het resort brengt. The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort streeft naar een comfortabel verblijf door ruime kamers en standaard 5-sterrenfaciliteiten aan te bieden om uw verblijf te verrijken. Er zijn ook tal van activiteiten voor de gasten, zoals zeilen, rubberboten, kajakken, tennis, mountainbiken rond het tropische regenwoud van het eiland, volleybal of een spelletje reuzenschaak op het strand. Gasten kunnen ontspannen met een massage en spa of genieten van de zonsondergang met een cocktail in de Beach Bar, waar u zich volledig ontspannen voelt. Het Village Coconut Island Beach Resort is de ideale optie als u uzelf wilt trakteren op een leuke strandvakantie.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
5.0/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
1
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇨🇭Beat Amacker

Beoordeeld op 26/09/2021
Aangekomen 02/09/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Seaview Villa with Private Pool
Pluspunten
  • Location
  • Friendly staff
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Outdoor Pools
  • Spa

From September 2nd to 17th,I have enjoyed the most amazing holidays ever in Phuket.This absolutely beautiful placed resort, between a lush forest of trees, plants,flowers,banana trees obviously lots of coconut trees end coconuts lying on the grounds,it is just a paradise for guests who really look for quietness and tranquility.This place is garden eden.

The nicely built and in the nature integrated villas end suites and other facilities are just a dream. Everyday waking up with a magnificent view onto the see and the famous looking islands oft Phang­ Na.lts just a dream. The rooms are absolutely stunning,spacious and absolutely clean. The maids at the resort are really doing a great job,as well as all the gardeners and poolservice men.

All trash is nicely seperated end everything will be recycled. You will NOT find any rubbish somewhere in the resort or at the beach.lts just beautiful and great to live at a resort,where you as a guest know, that the management team of the resort is really paying attention on rubbish, dirtwater and recycling. They really care for the environment .I have walked alot in the resort during my stay,never ever did I see any waste lying around.Big compliment to the management team and all the statt to keep the island clean.

The F&B availabilitis are fantastic.The restaurant crew is a dedicated,young team of people from the Philippines,Myanmar and Thailand.Their hospitality is amazing.This team is absolutely attentive and friendly at all times.I always have been greeted by name,they new my preferences,all this combined made me a guest who could not ask for more.

The kitchen is led by one of Thailand' s most precious Chef s,Mr.Pongsakorn Laopakdee .He also is Phukets most decorated and reknowed Chef s.He has a team of dedicated kitchen statt who prepare meals you just can dream of. Chef Pongskorn Laopakdee offers a fantastic mix of east-meets-west dishes.They are nicely placed on the plate,decorated with love for food and presented by the Restaurant staff in a manner you never would expect. Wait until the Chef s new created dishes will be served at the Kabang Retaurant directly at the beach.

The Front Office team,led by FO Manager Mr.Linsley Medor,does provide a smooth check-in and -out procedure and is always available to the guests for questions,suggestions or just for a short chat.They are all very lovely and friendly.

And while you there,do no forget to enjoy the lush garden and forests to vist the Spa,which is in the midst of all.Tranquilty pure,with its most sacred Thai traditional Spa treatment possibilities and nice pool to cool down. Miss Bee,a wonderful young Thai Spa therapist,who speaks very well English,can guide you through all the steps of your treatment, believe me,you will be as new born after a good Spa treatment on a rainy afternoon.

This was my first trip to Phuket,after I have been there 30 years ago, for the first time. And since then, many other time.But this was the most enjoyable hoildays I had in years. Thanks again to all,and my most special gratitute goes to FO Manager Mr. Linsley Medor.Thanks for all.

I highly recommend this resort for your stay in Phuket.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

51/7 Moo 6. T Kohkaew A.Muang, Coconut Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83200

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Ratana Hotel Rassada
8.2
waardering met
152 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
CA Hotel en Residence
8.2
waardering met
944 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boot Lagoon Resort
7.6
waardering met
754 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
COMO Point Yamu Phuket
9
waardering met
779 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Tide Beachfront Siray Phuket
8.5
waardering met
74 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bhukitta Boetiekhotel
7.2
waardering met
378 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
bloo Hostel
8.6
waardering met
146 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
waardering met
1059 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU