PHUKET TEST & GO

ザビーチブティックハウスホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

734レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
+38 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にザビーチブティックハウスホテル 直接連絡し、 ザビーチブティックハウスホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

The Beach Boutique House Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

トロピカルな景色を望むコロニアルスタイルの居心地の良い英国スタイルのブティックホテル、ザビーチブティックハウスホテル（SHA Plus +）は、カタロードのビーチからすぐの場所にあります。各客室には高速インターネットアクセスと専用バルコニーが備わっています。レストランやナイトライフに近接したビーチガーデンレストランは、リラックスした雰囲気と各国料理とタイ料理の両方を提供しているため、観光客に人気があります。手付かずのカロンビーチで1日過ごした後、このホテルはプーケットの賑やかなナイトライフに出かける前にリラックスするのに最適な隠れ家を提供します。ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、ザビーチブティックハウスホテル（SHA Plus +）をご予約ください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ザビーチブティックハウスホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ザビーチブティックハウスホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

98/21-18 Kata Road, Karon, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

