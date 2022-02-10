PHUKET TEST & GO

海滩精品屋酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
通过
734条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系海滩精品屋酒店以优先方式，以及海滩精品屋酒店从你会直接收取货款。

The Beach Boutique House Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

The Beach Boutique House Hotel (SHA Plus+) 是一家舒适的英式精品酒店，拥有殖民地风格和热带风光，距离卡塔路的海滩仅一箭之遥。每间客房都配备了高速互联网接入和私人阳台。海滩花园餐厅靠近餐厅和夜生活场所，氛围轻松，供应国际和泰国菜肴，深受游客喜爱。在原始的卡伦海滩闲逛一天后，这家酒店是您前往普吉岛热闹的夜生活之前放松身心的完美场所。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在海滩精品酒店 (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。

地址/地图

98/21-18 Kata Road, Karon, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

