Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Beach Boutique House Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



The Beach Boutique House Hotel (SHA Plus+) 是一家舒适的英式精品酒店，拥有殖民地风格和热带风光，距离卡塔路的海滩仅一箭之遥。每间客房都配备了高速互联网接入和私人阳台。海滩花园餐厅靠近餐厅和夜生活场所，氛围轻松，供应国际和泰国菜肴，深受游客喜爱。在原始的卡伦海滩闲逛一天后，这家酒店是您前往普吉岛热闹的夜生活之前放松身心的完美场所。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在海滩精品酒店 (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。

