BANGKOK TEST & GO

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

18レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Image 0
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Image 1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Image 2
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Image 3
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Image 4
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Image 5
+21 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 36最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にMontien Hotel Surawong Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refundable

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin Room 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier King 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite King (California King) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.

アメニティ/機能

  • Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival
  • Complimentary use of Fitness Center
  • Complimentary use of safe in the room
  • Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary 24 hours Internet access
  • Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Adrian Apperley

でレビュー 20/01/2022
に到着しました 01/01/2022
5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double)
ポジティブ     
  • Check In
  • Cleanliness
  • New refurbishment
ネガ
  • None

Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

54 Surawong Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
との評価
4241 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU