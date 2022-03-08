BANGKOK TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

2090レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+)For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice. Its convenient location right in the city center allows you more time to see all that Bangkok has to offer. Enjoy more possibilities on your vacation at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+), with its convenient location just 1.8 km from the Snake Farm (Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute).At Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+), the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Exploring Bangkok is made even more convenient with the taxi services available at the hotel. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out and luggage storage. Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundry service keeps your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+).All your minor, last-minute needs can be taken care of by the convenience stores without having to go anywhere. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All rooms at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+) are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. Rooms at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+) are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find daily newspaper, television and cable TV available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the hotel, you'll find a hair dryer, toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doEvery day at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+) begins with a delicious complimentary breakfast. Don't start your vacation days without your morning coffee, available every morning in the café. A number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the bar and nightclub.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn (SHA Plus+). Burn off you vacation calories with a quick visit to the hotel's fitness facility. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the shops.Around the propertyBe sure to visit some of the city's popular sights during your stay in Bangkok. Don't forget to stop by the most iconic landmark in the area, the famous The Grand Palace just 5.1 km away. Find that special item or souvenir that will commemorate your trip to Bangkok at Chatuchak Weekend Market located 8.5 km away. Be sure to stop by Jim Thompson House located 2.7 km away, one of the most famous of all local landmarks.

住所/地図

51 Soi Pipat, Silom, Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

