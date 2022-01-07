Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 25m²
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29m²
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33m²
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36m²
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55m²
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11は、バンコクにレストラン、屋外スイミングプール、フィットネスセンター、バーを併設しています。この宿泊施設の施設には、24時間対応のフロントデスクとルームサービス、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiがあります。ホテルにはファミリールームがあります。
全室にエアコン、薄型衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫、ケトル、シャワー、ヘアドライヤー、デスクが備わっています。ホテルの客室にはワードローブ、専用バスルームが備わっています。
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11にご宿泊のお客様は、ビュッフェまたはアメリカンブレックファーストをお楽しみいただけます。
宿泊施設にはテラスがあります。
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11からアラブストリートまで2.4km、エンポリアムショッピングモールまで2.4kmです。最寄りの空港はドンムアン国際空港で、ホテルから12.4マイルです。
アメニティ/機能
Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
- Stay in a modern room
- 3 meals per day per person
- 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
- One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
- Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
- Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
- 43" smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
- On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
I'm sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don't know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
1.6 Deluxe Room
ネガ
- I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
- In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent customer service.
- Very clean accommodations.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフ、清潔さ、部屋の標準、WiFi速度は優れています。
- バルコニーや開いている窓はありませんが、実際には問題ではありませんでした。
私と弟はとても良かったコネクティングルームに泊まりました。私の意見では、11ホテルはASQにとって非常に良い選択です。スタッフは優秀で、レセプションは必要に応じていつでも連絡可能でした。 covidテストをしている看護師もとても良かったです。バンコクに到着する人にはホテルをお勧めします
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
- ホテルのせいではありませんが、私の滞在中、部屋からの1時間の許可は禁止されました。
このASQホテルで10日間の検疫を行いました。十分に長く感じた。 15日は私には長すぎたでしょう。かなり難しいですが、実行可能です。この分離状態を受け入れる限り。私はこのホテルをお勧めします。リーズナブルな価格でお値打ちです。
2.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
- ひどい食べ物!! =チリチーズナチョス=チリなしチェダーチーズ揚げ粉トルティーヤ！-冷たい卵！-ご飯が多すぎる!!ナイフなし！-
- テストや自由時間の連絡なし
- 透明な包装テープで一緒に保持されたビニールの床の継ぎ目
ホテルは部屋には問題ありませんが、本当の食べ物プログラムがありません=あなたが食事を楽しみにしている部屋のQ !!! =食べ物は大きな問題です=ボイルドハムの代わりにベーコンを使うことはできません!!! =アメリカ人は朝食にサラダを食べません!!! =パンはトーストする必要がありますyPLAIN白いパン=パンはパンに乾燥した米粒があるようです!!!（歯が固いy噛む）すべての食品は室温で提供されます=コーヒー、肉、スープ、卵！曜日に応じてランダムに配達される食べ物！痛み止めを求められた=なぜ==ほとんど何もしなかった1つの丸薬を手に入れました！