BANGKOK TEST & GO

イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

830レビューによる評価
更新日 March 11, 2022
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 0
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 2
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 3
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 4
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 - Image 5
+35 写真
迅速な対応
6 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 25
฿4,590 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コネクティングルーム
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29
฿4,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 未婚のカップル
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55
฿9,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • コネクティングルーム
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11は、バンコクにレストラン、屋外スイミングプール、フィットネスセンター、バーを併設しています。この宿泊施設の施設には、24時間対応のフロントデスクとルームサービス、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiがあります。ホテルにはファミリールームがあります。

全室にエアコン、薄型衛星テレビ、冷蔵庫、ケトル、シャワー、ヘアドライヤー、デスクが備わっています。ホテルの客室にはワードローブ、専用バスルームが備わっています。

イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11にご宿泊のお客様は、ビュッフェまたはアメリカンブレックファーストをお楽しみいただけます。

宿泊施設にはテラスがあります。

イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11からアラブストリートまで2.4km、エンポリアムショッピングモールまで2.4kmです。最寄りの空港はドンムアン国際空港で、ホテルから12.4マイルです。

アメニティ/機能

  • Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
  • Stay in a modern room
  • 3 meals per day per person
  • 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
  • One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
  • Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
  • Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
  • 43” smart TV with national and international channels
  • Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
  • On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
3.9/5
とても良い
に基づく 6 レビュー
評価
優れた
3
とても良い
1
平均
1
貧しい
1
ひどい
0
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
すべてのレビューを見る

🇹🇭Gunwatcharee Wetayawaigoon

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 10/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.

I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.

🇺🇸Gunwatcharee Villecco

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 10/12/2021
1.6 Deluxe Room
ネガ
  • I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
  • In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.

I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.

🇨🇦Danielle Marie Tearne

でレビュー 20/12/2021
に到着しました 03/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • Excellent customer service.
  • Very clean accommodations.
ネガ
  • None.

Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!

🇬🇧Christopher Morgan

でレビュー 30/05/2021
に到着しました 21/05/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • スタッフ、清潔さ、部屋の標準、WiFi速度は優れています。
ネガ
  • バルコニーや開いている窓はありませんが、実際には問題ではありませんでした。

私と弟はとても良かったコネクティングルームに泊まりました。私の意見では、11ホテルはASQにとって非常に良い選択です。スタッフは優秀で、レセプションは必要に応じていつでも連絡可能でした。 covidテストをしている看護師もとても良かったです。バンコクに到着する人にはホテルをお勧めします

🇫🇷Charles Ferreux

でレビュー 16/05/2021
に到着しました 24/04/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • 親切なスタッフ
ネガ
  • ホテルのせいではありませんが、私の滞在中、部屋からの1時間の許可は禁止されました。

このASQホテルで10日間の検疫を行いました。十分に長く感じた。 15日は私には長すぎたでしょう。かなり難しいですが、実行可能です。この分離状態を受け入れる限り。私はこのホテルをお勧めします。リーズナブルな価格でお値打ちです。

🇺🇸Robert Allen Lorenz

でレビュー 26/04/2021
に到着しました 11/04/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
  • 静かな部屋= AC良いベッドy枕素晴らしい！
ネガ
  • ひどい食べ物!! =チリチーズナチョス=チリなしチェダーチーズ揚げ粉トルティーヤ！-冷たい卵！-ご飯が多すぎる!!ナイフなし！-
  • テストや自由時間の連絡なし
  • 透明な包装テープで一緒に保持されたビニールの床の継ぎ目

ホテルは部屋には問題ありませんが、本当の食べ物プログラムがありません=あなたが食事を楽しみにしている部屋のQ !!! =食べ物は大きな問題です=ボイルドハムの代わりにベーコンを使うことはできません!!! =アメリカ人は朝食にサラダを食べません!!! =パンはトーストする必要がありますyPLAIN白いパン=パンはパンに乾燥した米粒があるようです!!!（歯が固いy噛む）すべての食品は室温で提供されます=コーヒー、肉、スープ、卵！曜日に応じてランダムに配達される食べ物！痛み止めを求められた=なぜ==ほとんど何もしなかった1つの丸薬を手に入れました！

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

11 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

パートナーホテル

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
との評価
2381 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
との評価
2580 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU