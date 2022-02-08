Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にJC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel 直接連絡し、 JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

作業スペース 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

作業スペース 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121 m² ฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

アメニティ/機能 The following privileges:

Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel

Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre

Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities

Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)

Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV

25% discount for laundry service

20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)

