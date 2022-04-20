BANGKOK TEST & GO

Spark Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.6

3レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Featuring a bar and views of city, Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified is set in Bangkok, 200 metres from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. Lumpini Park is 2.2 km from the hotel and Central Embassy is 2.8 km away. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms offering a desk, a kettle, a fridge, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a bidet. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - offers certain units that feature a balcony, and all rooms have a coffee machine. At the accommodation all rooms come with bed linen and towels. Emporium Shopping Mall is 1 km from Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified, while Arab Street is 2.2 km away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 21 km from the hotel.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
Spark Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Spark Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

599 Soi Phai Singto Khlongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

