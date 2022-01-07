BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

669レビューによる評価
更新日 March 7, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe Room 25
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Executive 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Located in the Sukhumvit area, Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate services and facilities that define the Ascott International experience await you at Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, carpeting, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

スコア
4.8/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇹🇭Linda

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 30/12/2021
4.8 Studio Executive
ポジティブ
  • Breakfast
  • Room size
  • Comfortability
  • WiFi
  • Service
  • Washing/Dryer machine
  • Kitchenette with all necessary utensils
ネガ
  • A/C - a little too warm in my opinion and you could not adjust the temperature
  • Blocked view by adjacent building

Overall great service and good choices for breakfast. I had a nice stay in the room even though there was no balcony. The room was big enough and had everything I needed. The AC could be better because sometimes it got too warm and I could not adjust the temperature.

住所/地図

No. 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

