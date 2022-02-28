合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
優れました 29m²
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
デラックス 29m²
฿24,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
ジュニアスイート/デラックスルーム（コネクティング） 58m²
฿41,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
バンコクの景色と音を楽しみたい旅行者にとって、グレースホテルバンコクは完璧な選択です。わずか23kmの距離にあるこの3.5つ星ホテルは、空港から簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。
グレースホテルバンコクは、ホテルのゲストに優れたサービスと幅広いアメニティを提供し、可能な限り快適な滞在をお約束します。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。
グレースホテルバンコクには、578室のベッドルームがあります。すべてが上品に装飾されており、多くはテレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、インターネットアクセス-ワイヤレス（無料）、エアコン、デスク、ミニバーなどの快適さを提供します。フィットネス愛好家でも、忙しい一日の後でくつろぐ方法を探しているだけでも、フィットネスセンター、サウナ、屋外プール、マッサージ、ビリヤードなどのトップクラスのレクリエーション施設でお楽しみいただけます。グレースホテルバンコクで比類のないサービスと真に一流の住所をお楽しみください。
スコア
3.9/5
とても良い
に基づく 23 レビュー
グレースホテルバンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す グレースホテルバンコクすべてのレビューを見る
1.4 Deluxe
ネガ
Its awfull, food is cold and not good. We paid a lof of money and its terrible.
Staff is nice but the rest not.
2.8 Superior
ポジティブネガ
- Hospital Service
- Communication
- Response and service from the hotel staff
The hotel experience started when I arrived at BKK airport and none of the hotel representatives could find my name on any of their lists despite me presenting them with the printed voucher. The mistake was resolved a few phone calls later and I was asked to wait for approximately 20 min before being asked to enter a packed mini van with another five hotel guests.
The check-in process was fast and efficient from both the hotel side and the hospital side. The PCR test was very painful. I asked the nurse to not be so rough, but she paid no attention to my request and responded very rudely.
The room (standard room) is nice and had all I needed except for towels. These were delivered a few minutes later. The room facilities are good. The bed is large and comfortable with pillows that are soft but slightly large for my tastes. There is plenty of storage and desk space in the room and the bathroom is convenient and user-friendly. The shower pressure is very good and there is unlimited hot water. The room also has a fridge, kettle, office chair, armchair, side tables and large wardrobe. The room was better than expected at this price range. However, the main issue I had with this room was the number of mosquitoes that unfortunately caused several sleepless nights. I had mosquito spray and used this generously but still had these issues.
The meal services were more than adequate. The simple Thai meals were fairly tasty and better than I expected. A bit bland but good portion size. The room also comes with 12 small bottles of water and tea and coffee making facilities. There is a room service menu that is extensive but over-priced.
The room and meals were much better than I had expected for a quarantine experience of this price range. However, what really lets this hotel down and makes me not wish to stay here again is the service and lack of communication. The porters who delivered my cases and food to the room were friendly and proactive and willing to help. The same can not be said for the reception staff and the lady I suspect is some kind of manager. When I checked in I was give no information or instructions whatsoever about the facilities on offer or the quarantine experience. I was not given the results of my first PCR results. I was not told about there being an outdoor recreational area I could use, I was not told anything. I called the reception three times to ask about my PCR result and all three times they put the phone down on me. If this was due to a language problem they should have simply addressed me in Thai, not put the phone down on a customer which comes across as very rude indeed. I later walked down to reception and asked about why they had done this to a customer but was met with disinterest and excuses. I sent an email of complaint to the hotel but have at the time of writing still not received any response, which is very disappointing.
The service from the hospital was appallingly bad. I would like to note that the nurses provided by the hospital are not employed by the hotel and thus do not hold the hotel responsible for the bad behvaiour of the nurses. They addressed all customers in a rude manner with no regard to privacy or human decency. Both PCR tests were very painful and my requests for a more gentile approach were ignored. The second test was supposed to be on the 6th day of my stay and was then changed to the 5th day of the stay. I was at least informed about this. I asked how I would receive my results and was asked to join a Whatsapp group. I did so, messaged them with my details asking for the results and received absolutely no response or results. I was also called several times after my second test asking me to come down to come down and do my test, which makes me very worried that they confused my test with that of another customer.
Despite the perfectly pleasant rooms and decent meal services I will never stay in this hotel again due to its appallingly bad communication and rude customer service. This hotel obviously sees guests as an inconvenience and have no interest in people whatsoever.
3.7 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Pick up and transfer was easy, PCR results and communication with ASQ nurse via LINE was helpful, WiFi was decent and smart TV was great.
- food menu a little restrictive, especially for the children (pics of the menu would have helped). response time to requests sometimes slow (but not forgotten)
Overall, the experience was better than expected, considering that I was in the room with my 2 children under 9 for 8 nights in the end. It would have been good if we could have left as soon as we had our confirmed 2nd PCR results as we live in Thailand and going home late in the evening wouldn't have been a problem. Other than that, the hotel is a bit old, but the room was comfortable enough, and had a decent enough view to escape any feelings of claustrophobia we may have had.
5.0 Superior
I like the staying there , so quite and clean rooms
Thank you so much,,
Best regards ❤️ And the thaipass program are really easy to register
3.2 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Have booked a nre ticket to arrive 4 match 2022
- When Test and Go said 22 Dec 2021 That we must travel by 24 December 2021 I was unable to change air ticket so never travelled. My 3 friends from England also never used their test and go They only had a 14 day holiday and would not quarantine for 7 days
So 4 tourists who would have spent well on hotels, restaurants, day tours and big shopping never came to Thailand after receiving our Thailand Pass with QR codeon the 13 Dec 2022 . Could not risk quarantine by arriving after the 25 Dec 2021. I have now a new air ticket to arrive 4 March 2022 bee waxut don't know at this stage what I will arrive on maybe the sandback package.
Would be nice if the test and go could be reduced on this later date for the Grace Hotel Bangkok. Tune Insurance was able to amend my Foreign Insurance Certificate to 4 March 2022 to 31 March 2022. My 4 English friends would also most likely follow me as well.
We are all double vaccinated
with Astra Zeneca and had the Phizer Booster and are all in good health.
3.7 Superior
ポジティブネガ
- Service
- Mosquitos
- Result of RT-PCR
Before I tried to go to bed I killed around 30 hungry mosquitos in this room. I slept around one hour because very tired. Woke up with many stitches on arms, face and head. Cannot find more sleep. Killed around 30 more mosquitos, full with my blood, later on in shower six more. Phone to reception no work. No have security on floor outside my room. Hospital told me six hours waiting to get result of PCR. Nine hours later, by 6:00 a.m. still no result. Because of people in hotel no check fax or mail in office. If my wife no come to the hotel to pick me up, i still would be waiting. Staff at reception not interested in what I told them. This hotel would be the last place to stay in Bangkok for ever.
4.8 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- easy pickup at the airport
- easy and quick PCR test, clean and secure driver
- hotelroom was quiet and clean
- bed was really good. i slept really well.
- VERY friendly stuff
- renovation needed in lobby and floors, but still ok
I enjoyed my stay very much. The pickup at the airport was easy and the trip to the PCR test on the way was safe and clean. The hotel is clean and the bed was comfortable. Even the lobby and the floors needs a rebovation, the hotel is still good. i like to mention the friendly and helpful stuff: it was a pleasure to order from BurgerKing with Grab and the stuff brought to my door. Thanks
3.7 Superior
Actually price was much less ( around 4000 batt per night ), room is big. Also for this package includes pick up from airport + rapid test(they drive you to the hospital directly from airport ) and then go to your hotel
3.3 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food was always on time, allows outside deliveries, friendly staff,
- Staff doesn't always show up when calling for toilet paper, water.. had to call several times
-In all you get what you pay for - I booked their cheapest package for 10 days. If you're showing up with average expectations you'll be fine.
Grace Hotel at the time was in middle of what looks like renovations, it's an old hotel that has seen better days though the rooms aren't bad.
Package includes airport pickup, you'll stop by a lab before hotel for your PCR test, on 6th day you'll go on balcony for 2nd test. So that was really nice.
-Their superior room is pretty small for two people; One person not so bad. PRO TIP: Move the bed all the way against wall for a couple extra feet of room lol. Or just upgrade to deluxe.
-Wifi was 3/5, if you're doing things like emails and simple browsing and zoom calls you're fine but heavy downloads 1GB + can be troublesome. (Use Firefox for failsafe downloads)
-Staff is very friendly though they need to work on their communication amongst each other, I went a day without being able to get essentials from the staff ie water, towels.. just bug them.
- Food was sometimes good, sometimes not, and sometimes not what I actually ordered but Grab and or Foodpanda makes good for food delivery which they allow.
-In all if you're not trying to blow a bunch of money on your quarantine, have a roof over your head and be fed throughout the day this works great.
4.1 Superior
Good arrangement from the min u arrived airport. Transport from a great van to test and go at piyavate hospital before drop u off to hotel check in. More than 30 choices of meal u can choose for dinner!!! Result out ard 6hours
3.1 Superior
ポジティブネガ
It’s ok but need more clean and refurbishment the building all in all was good for one night stay Thank you I Love Thailand And Thai People 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🌹🌹🇬🇧🇹🇭🇬🇧🇹🇭🇬🇧🇬🇧🌹✈️❤️❤️
4.8 Superior
ポジティブネガ
Everything from contact Grace Hotel to release after negative PCR Test very well organized. Nice and friendly Staff on Airport and Check in on Rezeption at Lobby. Price for package more than acceptable.
4.0 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Transfer from airport to hotel perfect
- PCR test on the way to hotel very convenient
- Check in hotel well organized
- Good evening meal included
- Next morning, negative results on certificate received
- Check out friendly
With Thailand Pass we were well received at arrival and went through all controls smoothly. We met person from hotel and got transfer to hotel with no problem.
Whole organization is professional and pleasant. Congratulations Thailand.
4.2 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Cosiness
- Privacy
- Excellent staff
- Too spicy food
- Weak Wi-Fi
- Overpriced
Nice place in general. Digital nomads may suffer from poor Internet connection though... But the staff is really good and ready to help.
4.2 Superior
ポジティブネガ
The hotel chamfer was waiting at the airport. I landed at 8pm. was at the private hospital having my test with 40 minute. Arrived at hotel in Nana at 9:30pm. Test results arrived at 3:30am although i didn't find out the results until 6:30 am when I rang reception. fully recommend Grace hotel.
4.0 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- meals were served on time.
- people are very friendly
- Very responsive.
- i had two beds so i had clean sheets throughout my stay.
- had no opportunity to warm my food.
- Could not be helped to send the second test results as i did not have the Thai telephone line. and could not use any other persons line.
I very happy during my as i was allowed to go out shopping after the negative test results. mmmmmmmmmmmmm
4.4 Superior
ポジティブネガ
Quarantine is tired time,i feeling in trapped,not free, it’s necessaire too much patient , 14 days are un necessaire after vaccine and test covid ,in Europe use 5 days and they are Clever to’ cope virus from china
3.8 Deluxe
ポジティブネガ
- 私が彼らの援助を必要とするときはいつでも、それはとても長い時間がかかります。彼らは実際には電話に出ません。ホテルはかなり古いですが、デラックスルームはかなり新しいです。
ホテルのスタッフはこれよりもゲストの世話をする必要がありました。私を降ろしたホテルのスタッフの一人が釈放された後の最後の日、彼女は誰にも知らせずに私を置き去りにしました。それで男が私のところに来て、なぜ私が逃げようとしているのかと私に叫びました!! ??
4.8 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 非常に高速なWiFi
- 朝食と夕食は素晴らしかった
- 効果的なコミュニケーション
S.Aでラップトップアダプターを忘れてしまい、ホテルには選択肢がありませんでした。残念ながら、PCがオフになっていたため、適切に作業を行うことができませんでした。そのような場合は、PCユニバーサル充電器を入手することをお勧めします。
ランチはとても圧倒的でした。それも見てください。
一般的には大丈夫でした。私は私の滞在を楽しんだ！
4.4 Superior
ポジティブネガ
私はそこで幸せでした。苦情はありません。すべて順調。私は2つのことだけを提案したいと思います。英語が苦手なのでコミュニケーションが少し難しい。そして、毎日メニューを選べたらいいのにと思います。 14日間のメニューをすべて事前に選択しなければならなかったからです。他のものはとてもとても良いです。