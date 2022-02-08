合計AQホテルの部屋 150 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
標準 24m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
優れました 26m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
デラックス 26m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ジュニアスイート 50m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ノンタブリーのパックレッドにあるレガシーホテルは、旅行者に人気のホテルです。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてのものに簡単にアクセスできます。ファンタジアラグーンウォーターパーク、パンティッププラザ、モールンガムウォンワン支店、バンクワン刑務所など、市内の無数のアトラクションやランドマークにホテルが簡単にアクセスできることも例外ではありません。
レガシーホテルでは、優れたサービスと優れた設備が忘れられない滞在をお約束します。この素晴らしい宿泊施設に宿泊している間、ゲストは全室で無料Wi-Fi、24時間セキュリティ、コンビニエンスストア、ハウスキーピング、コインランドリーを楽しむことができます。
150の居心地の良い部屋の1つに足を踏み入れ、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、無料のインスタントコーヒー、無料のお茶、スリッパ、一部の部屋にあるソファなどのさまざまな設備で、その日のストレスから逃れましょう。フィットネス愛好家でも、忙しい一日の後でくつろぐ方法を探しているだけでも、ゴルフコース（3 km以内）などのトップクラスのレクリエーション施設をお楽しみいただけます。レガシーホテルは、ノンタブリーで魅力、快適さ、便利さを求める旅行者にとって理想的な滞在場所です。
スコア
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 65 レビュー
レガシーホテル
2.9 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Check in friendliness of staff
- Telephone in room did not work
- We regularly got served the wrong foo
- Response times to our messages could be quite a wait
It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.
5.0 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.
- Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.
- The room was clean and ready for occupation.
- A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.
- Slept well in a comfortable bed.
- Next morning advised of my test result.
- Check out was quick and easy.
- Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient.
- I have no negative comments to make.
I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated.
I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again.
Very highly recommended.
2.3 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Arrival reception was quick
- They allowed me go to corner 7/11
- 20/30mtres away
- Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick
- Food was not great
- WiFi could not get to work constant
This place is OK for 1 nte quartile
But for the money no .
My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking
4.1 Standard
Great service and cooling air working nice
Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room
3.4 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test
- Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture.
I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare.
4.2 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Pick up and test went very well
- Food could have been better
All good well organised and a friendly reception
Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc
4.6 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า
- ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว
- วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย)
โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา
3.8 Standard
Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit
3.7 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The people of the hotel where very helpfull
- It was a bit away from the centre
We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick ..
3.4 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good value
- Reasonably close to DMK
- Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay
Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much.
2.6 Standard
ネガ
Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt
2.7 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt.
- Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor.
As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer.
3.8 Standard
Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location
2.8 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good pick up service at airport
As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard
2.8 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room has balcony and AC
- On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water.
The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel.
4.7 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very helpful staff.
- Nice clean room
- Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok.
- No Mini bar/ refrigerator
From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well.
3.3 Standard
ポジティブ ネガ
- TV did not work
- No hot water in the beginning in shower
- Breakfast
Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor.
3.3 Standard
Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results.
3.4 Standard
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful.
- the floor was kind of dirty, thats all.
maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly.
4.3 Standard
ポジティブ
Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.