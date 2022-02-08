BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 0
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 2
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 3
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 4
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Image 5
+23 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

An insider’s pass to the City of Angels, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok channels the energy of Bangkok’s vibrant pulse fusing raw, urban intensity with a light-hearted spirit and distinguished design.

With borders opening, let us host you with SHA Extra Plus International Arrival Offer.

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,800- 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 3,000- 2 persons starts from THB 6,000-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • 1 person starts from THB 4,800-
  • 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-
  • Extra person fee at THB 3,000- per person
  • The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
  • For more information or to book, visit us at email [email protected]
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

78 Soi Tonson, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU