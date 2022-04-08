PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
7.8
note avec
492 avis
Mis à jour le April 8, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in one of Phuket’s most popular areas, this charming hotel offers alluring room accommodations and services for a reasonable price. P.S Hotel is located in the heart of Patong’s shopping area and is just a 5-minute walk to Patong Beach. Also renowned within the area are the local bars, pubs, restaurants, discos, and cabarets that makes each night fun and lively. P.S Hotel boasts spacious guestrooms with basic amenities such as air conditioning, a hot and cold shower, satellite TV, and modern furnishing. There is a great selection of restaurants to choose from for some tasteful local cuisines. Stay with P.S Hotel and enjoy all of Patong for a memorable vacation.

157 Ratuthid road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

