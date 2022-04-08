PHUKET TEST & GO

P.S Hotel - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
492
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 8, 2022
P.S Hotel - Image 0
P.S Hotel - Image 1
P.S Hotel - Image 2
P.S Hotel - Image 3
P.S Hotel - Image 4
P.S Hotel - Image 5
+17 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in one of Phuket’s most popular areas, this charming hotel offers alluring room accommodations and services for a reasonable price. P.S Hotel is located in the heart of Patong’s shopping area and is just a 5-minute walk to Patong Beach. Also renowned within the area are the local bars, pubs, restaurants, discos, and cabarets that makes each night fun and lively. P.S Hotel boasts spacious guestrooms with basic amenities such as air conditioning, a hot and cold shower, satellite TV, and modern furnishing. There is a great selection of restaurants to choose from for some tasteful local cuisines. Stay with P.S Hotel and enjoy all of Patong for a memorable vacation.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ P.S Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ P.S Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

157 Ratuthid road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมซีเบด แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
155 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
10 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมซีแอนด์เอ็น
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
997 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมมายเฟรนด์
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
342 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
689 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมบีบ้านพาราไดซ์
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
275 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แลนเทิร์น รีสอร์ท ป่าตอง
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1706 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ รอยัล พาราไดซ์ โฮเทล แอนด์ สปา
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6807 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Bloc Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1050 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU