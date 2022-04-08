โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย
Located in one of Phuket’s most popular areas, this charming hotel offers alluring room accommodations and services for a reasonable price. P.S Hotel is located in the heart of Patong’s shopping area and is just a 5-minute walk to Patong Beach. Also renowned within the area are the local bars, pubs, restaurants, discos, and cabarets that makes each night fun and lively. P.S Hotel boasts spacious guestrooms with basic amenities such as air conditioning, a hot and cold shower, satellite TV, and modern furnishing. There is a great selection of restaurants to choose from for some tasteful local cuisines. Stay with P.S Hotel and enjoy all of Patong for a memorable vacation.