PATTAYA TEST & GO

Flipper House Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
note avec
3888 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Flipper House Hotel - Image 0
Flipper House Hotel - Image 1
Flipper House Hotel - Image 2
Flipper House Hotel - Image 3
Flipper House Hotel - Image 4
Flipper House Hotel - Image 5
+20 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flipper House Hotel is located in the Central Pattaya area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Zara's Custom Tailor, Take It Easy, Ama Fashion. Flipper House Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 192 rooms spread over 8 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Flipper House Hotel.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Flipper House Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Flipper House Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

213/2 Soi 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU