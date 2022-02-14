Flipper House Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flipper House Hotel is located in the Central Pattaya area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Zara's Custom Tailor, Take It Easy, Ama Fashion. Flipper House Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 192 rooms spread over 8 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Flipper House Hotel.