PATTAYA TEST & GO

Flipper House Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
3888
Обновление February 14, 2022
Flipper House Hotel - Image 0
Flipper House Hotel - Image 1
Flipper House Hotel - Image 2
Flipper House Hotel - Image 3
Flipper House Hotel - Image 4
Flipper House Hotel - Image 5
+20 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flipper House Hotel is located in the Central Pattaya area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Zara's Custom Tailor, Take It Easy, Ama Fashion. Flipper House Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 192 rooms spread over 8 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Flipper House Hotel.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Flipper House Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Flipper House Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

213/2 Soi 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU