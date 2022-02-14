PATTAYA TEST & GO

Flipper House Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8

3888レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Flipper House Hotel - Image 0
Flipper House Hotel - Image 1
Flipper House Hotel - Image 2
Flipper House Hotel - Image 3
Flipper House Hotel - Image 4
Flipper House Hotel - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flipper House Hotel is located in the Central Pattaya area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Zara's Custom Tailor, Take It Easy, Ama Fashion. Flipper House Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 192 rooms spread over 8 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Flipper House Hotel.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Flipper House Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Flipper House Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

213/2 Soi 7, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU